From the first movie's protagonist, Maximus, to the sequel's hero, Lucius, the Gladiator franchise's central family tree is a winding and ever-more-complicated one.

After more than 20 years, director Ridley Scott jumped back into the arena with a follow-up to his Oscar-winning drama, Gladiator. The new film, titled Gladiator 2, follows a young warrior named Lucius (played by Paul Mescal), who goes on a revenge quest against the Roman Empire after living his life as a slave.

Gladiator 2, which features references to Russell Crowe's hero from the first film but no actual appearance from Crowe's Maximus proper, centers on the same Aurelius that was such a focus in Scott's 2000 original.

The Gladiator Aurelius Family Tree Explained

Maximus Decimus Meridius

Leading the first film in the Gladiator franchise and setting the series on the path it would eventually take in Gladiator 2 is Russell Crowe's Maximus Decimus Meridius. Aside from being the hero of the first movie in the series, Maximus is the father of Gladiator 2's hero, Lucius, and former lover of Lucilla.

Maximus tragically dies at the end of the first movie, finally completing his quest to bring the villainous Emperor Commodus to justice. Maximus previously had another son and wife who were killed by the Roman Empire, setting him on his revenge-soaked warpath seen in Gladiator.

Lucilla

Lucilla (played by Connie Nelson) is the daughter of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, sister of the dastardly Commodus, the former lover of Maximus, and (most importantly in the case of Gladiator 2) the mother of Paul Mescal's Lucius.

After the events of Gladiator, Lucilla sent her boy Lucuis to live with a family in the Roman countryside in hopes of avoiding any potential assassination attempts following his father, Maximus' death. She, however, reconnects with her son years later as he arrives in Rome as a slave with no knowledge of his parentage.

Commodus

Serving as the primary antagonist of Gladiator is Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus, the son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, brother of Lucilla, and uncle to Lucius.

The first movie saw Commodus turn his back on his family, murdering his father and taking the seat of Emperor for himself. This came after his father voiced his wishes to have Russell Crowe's Maximus take on the role, something Commodus deemed him unfit to do. Sending Maximus into slavery, the pair eventually meet again, with both Maximus and Commodus dying as a part of the battle.

Marcus

The patriarch of the great Aurelius royal family is Emperor Marcus Aurelius (brought to life by Richard Harris). Marcus is the father of both Lucilla and Commodus and, thus, the maternal grandfather of Gladiator 2's Lucius.

Marcus met his end at the hand of his son, Commodus, after he (Marcus) announced his intention to promote one of his Roman generals, Maximus, to the role of Emperor. In an act of protest, Commodus murdered Marcus and sent Maximus into a life of slavery.

Lucius Verus Aurelius

Picking up the torch passed to him by Russell Crowe's Maximus as the series' new primary hero is Paul Mescal's Lucius Verus Aurelius. Lucius is the son of Maximus and Lucilla, the nephew of Commodus, and the grandson of former Emperor Marcus.

After being sent away by his mother at a young age to live his life outside of Rome, Lucius grows to be a young man before his village is raided, his wife murdered, and his life flipped on his head. Being sold into slavery, Lucius fashions himself into a formidable warrior with the hopes of getting revenge on the Roman Empire.

Acacius

Introduced in Gladiator 2 is the new Roman General Acaius (played by the venerable Pedro Pascal). Acacius grafts himself onto the Aurelius family tree by way of marrying the daughter of the former Emperor, Lucilla (aka Lucius' mother).

Acacius is a ruthless general working within the Roman Army and is in charge of the attack that leads to the devastation of Lucius' home city, leaving the Gladiator 2 hero's wife dead and him being sent into slavery. Lucius then vows to bring Acacius to justice (hopefully at the end of a blade).

Arishat

Like Acacius, Yuval Gonen's Arishat is not an Arelius by blood, but she is attached to the family tree by marriage. She is seen early in Gladiator 2 as the wife of Lucius (known as Hanno at the time).

Arishat does not make it long into Ridley Scott's Roman sequel, though, as she is killed during the invasion of her and Lucius' home early in the movie. With her death, Lucius vows to avenge his wife and topple over the Roman Empire in the process.

Gladiator 2, which received solid reviews upon release, is now playing in theaters worldwide.