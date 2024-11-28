Over 24 years after Gladiator hit theaters, the Ridley Scott sequel has finally arrived, and here are all the biggest spoilers and twists.

While the original movie centered around Russell Crowe's Maximus, the sequel set him aside for a new lead played by Paul Mescal.

Every Major Spoiler in Gladiator 2

Setting the Scene

The Ridley Scott sequel begins 16 years after the events of Gladiator and following the death of Marcus Aurelius (played in the original by Richard Harris).

The story starts out in the North African kingdom of Numidia where Hanno is living with his wife Arishat and preparing for the invasion of the Roman army. That invasion eventually comes as General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) leads the Roman army against Numidia, arriving on boats and storming the walls.

During the attack, Arishat is tragically killed and Hanno, along with the rest of Numidia, is taken into slavery as the Romans take possession of the kingdom in the name of the emperors.

At this time, Rome is ruled by the young and corrupt twin emperors of Geta and Caracalla, who are portrayed as cruel, spoilt, and power-hungry.

Becoming a Gladiator in Rome

As the Numidians are taken back to Rome, the slaves are pitted in the Colleseum against baboons to sell them off as potential gladiators.

Hanno is able to put in an enticing performance, savagely killing a baboon and drawing the attention of the stable master Macrinus (Denzel Washington), who promises him the opportunity to fight and kill Acacius if he keeps winning fights.

As Acacius comes back to Rome as a war hero, the emperors promise new gladiatorial games in the Colosseum in his honor. But, despite his victory, the royals deny Acacius' request for a break from war with his wife Lucilla.

Meanwhile, Hanno takes victory in a duel before reciting a Roman verse and having his injuries treated by Ravi, the gladiatorial physician.

Hanno's True Parentage

After imitating the legendary gladiator Maximus (played in the original by Russell Crowe), Lucilla was quick to recognize Hanno as her son, Lucius.

As Lucilla goes to visit Lucius after a Colosseum battle, it becomes clear he is the son of Maximus. However, he resents her mother for sending him away from Rome for protection after her father's death.

Meanwhile, Acacius and Lucilla are scheming to overthrow the emperors with the help of an army and senators Thraex and Gracchus, while also aiming to free Lucius from captivity.

However, as Thraex owes Macrinus money, he informs him of the plot, who then warns the emperors to arrest Lucilla and Acacius to advance his plans.

The Death of Acacius

Continuing his plans, Macrinus finally delivers on his promise to Hanno as he arranges for him to fight Hanno in the ring. But the young fighter refuses to kill his step-father, and Acacius is executed by the Praetorian Guard.

But as Acacius is renowned as a war hero and is therefore well-liked by the Roman public, his death sparks riots in the city and rebellion against the emperors.

A Villainous Twist

Following the death of her husband, Macrinus visits Lucilla in her cell ahead of her execution and reveals his plans to become emperor of Rome.

As part of these plans, Macrinus pushes Caracalla to kill his brother Geta. And taking his place as sole emperor of Rome, Caracalla strangely names his pet monkey as a consul, with Marcinus ranking just behind.

From here, Lucius and Lucilla begin plotting to defeat Macrinus, as the Roman royal gifts her young son her father's ring. He sends Ravi to meet Acacius' army with the ring to summon them for military aid.

As this happens, Lucilla is brought to the Colleseum, while Lucius and the other gladiators revolt against their enslavers. During the massacre, Macrinus kills Caracalla and shoots Lucilla with an arrow.

As he flees the city, Acacius and Macrinus' armies meet outside Rome, but the former agrees to fight Lucius in a one-on-one duel to avoid a massive battle.

The conflict ends in a river as Lucius is able to defeat Macrinus, unveiling his identity as the true heir to the throne (as the grandson of Marcus Aurelius).

Gladiator 2 is playing now in theaters.