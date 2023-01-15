Spider-Verse 2 Reveals New Looks at Peter Parker's Daughter

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has revealed new sketches of Peter B. Parker's daughter, Mayday Parker.

Since the 2018 film explored this Spider-Man's fear of having kids, the fact that Mayday is on the scene says a lot about his character's growth and his rekindled relationship with Mary-Jane.

While Spider-Verse fans don't know what this Multiversal story has in store for Jake Johnson's web-slinger and his family, Sony Pictures is continuing to reveal more of Mayday and her bond with her Spider-Dad.

More Mayday Parker from Spider-Verse 2

The official Twitter account for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse posted four images of Into the Spider-Verse's Peter B. Parker and his daughter, Mayday.

The tweet from the Spider-Verse 2 account reads as follows:

"From Peter B. Parker to Papa B. Parker #SpiderVerse"

The first two images shared are sketches or concept art that haven't been seen until now.

Sony

Both offer audiences a peek at the relationship between Jake Johnson's web-slinger and his young daughter.

Sony

The next image of Mayday Parker was released alongside the Across the Spider-Verse trailer, revealing her red locks and a Spider logo on her overalls.

Sony

Lastly, the following image of Peter Parker wearing Mayday's baby carrier is from the film's trailer.

Sony

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!