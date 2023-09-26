Spider-Verse 2 Easter Egg Reveals the Sad Truth About Gwen Stacy's Mom

Newly revealed Easter eggs just set a sad truth in stone regarding Gwen Stacy’s mom from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Verse 2 utilized Gwen Stacy as arguably the most important character in the story, with fans getting a deeper look into her backstory (even though it came with a slight retcon).

While this will be the first of many more Gwen-centric moments in this franchise, the latest sequel’s home release is revealing new details about the fan-favorite web-slinger.

Gwen Stacy’s Mom Seen in Spider-Verse 2

Reddit user u/Sachit77 shared images from Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that revealed never-before-seen Easter eggs tied to Gwen Stacy’s mother.

These minute details seem to hint at the idea that Gwen’s mom is actually dead.

Sony Pictures

Fans noticed a picture of what appears to be Gwen’s parents in their wedding photo as she sits at the table praying before dinner during the film’s opening sequence.

Sony Pictures

Additionally, Gwen is seen with a notebook under a picture of herself with Miles Morales, which is seen inside the drum set she’s playing in her band.

Sony Pictures

There’s also a note wishing Gwen a happy birthday along with a heart, although these pictures seem to indicate that Gwen’s mom is no longer around.

Sony Pictures

Where Will Gwen Stacy Go in Spider-Verse 3?

While Miles Morales’ story is certainly going to be front and center in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse as he navigates an entirely new universe, Gwen is far from done making her own impact on this Spider-Versall narrative

It’s been revealed that Gwen will meet other Variants of herself the way Miles did in Spider-Verse 2, allowing fans to get an even deeper look into her character as she fights to save her closest friend.

For now, the sequel remains very much in the development stage due to a number of circumstances (the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and Sony’s own delays), with Gwen actress Hailee Steinfeld noting that she hasn’t recorded any of her work yet for the threequel.

With plenty of adversaries in place to give Miles and Gwen all they can handle, there will be no shortage of excitement in this new sequel once everything comes together.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available for home purchase.