Spider-Verse 2 Just Changed Gwen Stacy's Intro on Home Release Version

The splashy and colorful opening of Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse 2 featuring Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy was changed in the digital home release.

This isn't the first time Gwen Stacy has been altered in the home release of Across the Spider-Verse. It was previously discovered that a critical piece of dialogue was removed when Gwen was worried about the fate of Miles Morales.

In addition, alterations have been made to the big twist ending of Spider-Verse 2, Andy Samberg's Ben Reilly, and a piece of dialogue by Miles Morales.

Alternative Gwen Stacy Opening Sequence in Spider-Verse 2

Gwen Stacy's epic introduction in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was altered on the home release version to include new comic book style insert shots.

More detail has been added, including an image of Gwen being bitten by a spider, which is strikingly similar to the same panel in 2014's Edge of Spider-Verse #2.

Sony Pictures Animation

In addition, another shot in the film was changed to add five new comic-like panels highlighting Gwen's skills behind a drum set.

Sony Pictures Animation

These alterations appear to be additive and may have possibly been included in the theatrical release had the movie been released at a later date.

The full changes can be seen in this side-by-side look below:

Is Sony's Spider-Verse 2 Being Upgraded or Downgraded?

It's uncommon how many small tweaks and adjustments Sony Pictures Animation has made to the Spider-Verse 2 since it opened in theaters. Some theaters were playing slightly different versions of the film, and now, the home release confirms a collection of changes that have been made.

It's a bit bizarre, but it continues to make the impression that Across the Spider-Verse was closer to 99% completed when it hit theaters in June, not 100%.

This Gwen Stacy opening change isn't anything to be upset about as it seems to only enhance the artsy sequence and add another layer of the character's comic roots.

However, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse indefinitely delayed, hopefully, the final version of that film will be what plays in theaters,

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase online.