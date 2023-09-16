Spider-Verse 2: Sony Just Changed Emotional Gwen Stacy Line on Home Release Version

Another post-release altered line Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was noticed by fans.

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Verse 2 continued the tale of Miles Morales of Earth-1610. Not only that, the Multiverse-hopping movie featured hordes of other Spider-People from various alternate universes, including Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen.

However, in the weeks after the film hit theaters in June, fans began to notice that certain scenes and pieces of dialogue were changed or omitted, as cinemas screened updated versions.

This strange practice continued onto the digital home release of Spider-Verse 2 as well, and a surprising amount of edits have been spotted.

Spider-Verse 2 Made Another Change to Gwen’s Dialogue

Sony

Sony made another tweak to one of Gwen Stacy’s lines in the home release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sony

At the end of the movie’s opening battle, when Captain Stacy starts to read his daughter her Miranda rights, she shouts “Dad, stop!” (Via Twitter user chrisagrights, who has cataloged the film’s many post-theatrical-release alterations).

Sony

But in the theatrical version of Across the Spider-Verse, the line is different where Gwen said, “No, stop!” instead.

Sony

The original tweet explaining the details of the dialogue swap, along with relevant film clips, can be viewed below:

What’s Going On With All These Spider-Verse Edits?

It’s not really fully known why there have been so many alterations between the original theatrical release of Across the Spider-Verse and the cut that arrived on digital in August.

Neither Sony nor Marvel have offered any kind of statement or explanation for these inconsistencies either.

And what’s even stranger is that the original Spider-Verse movie, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also contained a multitude of similar changes on digital VOD.

Sometimes, the differences are small and subtle, but in other instances, they have sparked outcry from viewers who claim that the essence of certain scenes was compromised.

Many devout fans are simply upset that they’re unable to revisit the exact same movie they enjoyed in the theater thanks to these seemingly inexplicable adjustments.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse can be purchased wherever movies are sold.