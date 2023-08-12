Spider-Verse 2: Sony Just Removed a Key Gwen Stacy Line from Home Release

The digital version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has removed an essential piece of dialogue by Gwen Stacy.

Spider-Verse 2 earned about $684 million at the global box office, a super-success that grossed $300 million more than Into the Spider-Verse.

Following this phenomenal run at the box office, Spider-Verse 2 is now available to purchase on digital platforms, this was celebrated with the release of the first 10 minutes online for free.

Gwen Stacy Dialogue Changed in Spider-Verse 2 Digital Release

In the digital release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a pivotal line of dialogue from Gwen Stacy was omitted.

In the original scene, she exclaimed, "Miles! No, no no, no, no." as Miles is trapped under rubble in Mumbattan (Pavitr Prabhakar's home on Earth-50101B).

However, the digital version replaced this line with a reverberating, echo sound.

Sony Pictures

Miles finds himself getting overly ambitious and putting his body on the line to save as many civilians in Mumbattan as possible.

Sony Pictures

When Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk notice, they both leap down to check and see if their Spider-Friend is okay.

In the original release, this is when Hailee Steinfeld's voice trembles as she cries out, "Miles! No, no no, no, no."

Sony Pictures

The nervousness in her voice is a great way of conveying her concern at that moment.

Removing this does slightly lose some of the anxiousness in the moment and takes away from a bit of the relief when it turns out Miles is fine and saved a little girl.

Sony Pictures

Why Is Sony Altering Spider-Verse 2?

Fans online have quickly been noticing some changes that have been made by Sony Pictures to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sure, many of the alterations are minimal, but it's still an unusual move to remove dialogue as they did with Spider-Gwen during this scene in Mumbattan.

This comes after Sony Pictures already sent out an updated version of the Spider-Verse sequel to movie theaters back in June due to sound mixing issues.

It puts into question how complete Across the Spider-Verse was when it was released on June 2.

Hopefully, whenever Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does release, it will have one version, and the studio won't feel any need to make any alterations.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase online.