Although Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its home release, it did so with some major changes to nearly a dozen lines from the theatrical cut.

Across the Spider-Verse has already been the subject of conversation amongst fans after a few line deliveries were subtly changed from what was first seen in the sequel as it debuted in theaters on June 2.

On top of a few reported characters that were removed completely, these changes brought up questions about Sony Pictures' decision process for the animated sequel, especially due to how much of the home release.

Across the Spider-Verse's Changed Lines of Dialogue

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its streaming debut on Netflix on October 31, with Sony Pictures changing or removing 11 different lines that were heard in the film's theatrical release.

Those lines and moments can be seen below:

Gwen Goes After the Vulture

Early in the Sony sequel, Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy leaves her apartment in pursuit of the Vulture, uttering the line, "Oh great" before turning off the police radio she listened to as she went into battle.

In the digital version, the, "Oh great" line is omitted from the scene, with Gwen simply leaving after she hears the police report.

Captain Stacy Arrests Spider-Gwen

Following Peter Parker's death in Gwen's universe, her father, Shea Wingham's Captain Stacy, arrests her as she yells, "No, stop!" to him.

While it's only a slight change in the digital version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Gwen yells "Dad, stop!" potentially making the moment more personal for the father/daughter duo.

As Miles Morales is first introduced in his animated solo sequel, he's watching a YouTube video on his regret about doing a baby powder endorsement with a comment that reads, "I heard it was made from actual babies fr (for real)."

That comment is replaced with "old Spider-Man didn’t need baby powder" in the digital version, taking out a creepier comment in favor of a comparison to the original Spider-Man.

The Spot Explores a Portal

When Jason Schwartzman's The Spot investigates the portal that's in his apartment, viewers hear him utter the dialogue, "This should work. Or vaporize me and everything in this building. Oh, what the heck?"

As was the case with a couple of other lines from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the film's home release changed up the wording ever so slightly with the line now being, "Alright, this is gonna work. Or vaporize me and everything in this building, which would not be good."

Gwen Gets Kicked in the Face

Gwen Stacy finds herself getting kicked in the face as she and Miles fight the Spot, with the villain yelling out, "Foot in your face!" to the sequel's central heroine after he kicks her.

That line is replaced with the more humorous, "Whoopsie!" in the digital version of Across the Spider-Verse.

Gwen Reacts to Mumbattan Battle

During that same battle in Mumbattan, Gwen has a line in the theatrical version of Across the Spider-Verse where she exclaims, "Miles! No, no no, no, no" as Miles is buried underneath a huge pile of rubble.

Instead of that line in the digital version of the movie, viewers only hear a revered echo as Gwen's line is completely removed from the scene.

Ben Reilly Grabbing Spider-Man

As Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg makes his Marvel debut, his Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider is seen grabbing Miles Morales and gruffly saying, "This is called the sleeper hold, I’m using my bicep to constrict you..." as he contains the main hero.

Samberg gets to utter a different hilarious line in the digital version of the movie, instead saying "I’ve got you trapped in my well-defined musculature, so don’t even..." as he holds onto Miles.

Peter Parker Reunites with MJ

As Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker gets back to his universe with his baby daughter, Mayday, he reunites with Mary-Jane Watson as MJ utters the short line, "Hey, hon" to her husband.

However, Peter's classic love interest is rendered speechless in the digital Across the Spider-Verse, not saying a word as Peter and Mayday show up at her front door.

Miles Does His Own Thing

Miles engages in an epic battle with Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, leading him to tell Miguel O'Hara, "Sorry man, I'm going home" before shocking him and escaping his grasp.

But in the digital version of the movie, the last thing Miles says to Miguel is, "Imma do my own thing," which was seen in both the trailers and in the movie itself even though the other closing line originally came after it.

Miles Swings to Earth-42 Apartment

As Miles Morales takes his final swing to the new version of his apartment on Earth-42, Miguel O'Hara can be heard in Miles' head tormenting him with the line, "Peter Parker would have lived."

But that line gets even more intense in Across the Spider-Verse's digital release by Sony simply adding one word to it and having it be heard as "your Peter Parker would have lived."

Miles Realizes the Truth of his Origin Story

When Miles realizes he's in Earth-42 instead of his home dimension, the theatrical version of the movie has him say the line, "The spider that bit me, it wasn’t from my dimension."

However, Miles' line is replaced in the digital version of the movie with a similar line from Miguel O'Hara, in which he says, "The spider that gave you your powers wasn’t from your dimension."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix.