Marvel Studios' Newest Post-Credits Scene Just Made MCU History

The Punisher's next MCU appearance was set in motion by a historic Daredevil: Born Again credits scene.

When Jon Bernthal was confirmed to reprise his fan-favorite role as Frank Castle (aka The Punisher) in Daredevil: Born Again, audiences were ecstatic. Born Again subsequently delivered a number of grisly action sequences for Frank that were right in line with what the antihero is known for.

Daredevil Ends on Historic Post-Credits Scene

Much like many MCU shows, Daredevil: Born Again ended on a post-credits scene to set up further stories.

While those tags teased future Marvel movies and shows though, Born Again's stinger makes history as the MCU's first post-credits scene to set up a Marvel Studios Special Presentation.

The scene features a chained-up Frank, languishing in Fisk's medieval dungeon-esque private prison. When approached by an officer, Frank yanks him toward the wall of his cage, knocking him out cold. The scene cuts off there, but it's implied that this is how The Punisher wins his freedom and winds up back on the streets of New York.

Frank is confirmed to come back and bust more heads in a Punisher-focused Marvel Studios Special Presentation due out in 2026, and this post-credits scene just set the groundwork for that next project. Bernthal will be a part of the special's writer's room and it's expected to be a solo story for the hotheaded vigilante.

Previous Special Presentations were released without any sort of tease for their arrival, those being Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Little is officially known about other future Disney+ specials, though one based on the Silver Surfer is rumored to be in the works. Perhaps the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will give fans a better idea of whether a Special Presentation is on the horizon for the Herald of Galactus.

What Might The Punisher Special Presentation Be About?

Although previous reports have said that Jon Bernthal is among Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 cast, the season finale's post-credits sequence presumably served to cue up the Punisher Special Presentation.

It is likely that the Punisher Special will help bridge the gap between Born Again seasons, showing viewers what Frank has been up to since escaping captivity.

However, it's also possible that the Special is a prequel story, filling in Castle's time spent during the extended gap between now and the last time audiences saw him in his solo Punisher Netflix series.

At any rate, it's clear that any and all future MCU appearances from Frank Castle will see him dishing out his own version of justice by way of merciless, rageful brutality.

Every episode of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.