Marvel Restricted Jon Bernthal's Punisher With 1 Specific Mandate (Report)

A producer from Netflix's The Punisher has revealed one restriction that impacted the series.

The Punisher was part of Netflix's Marvel TV era which also included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. The series starred Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, who was first introduced in Netflix's Daredevil and ran for two seasons.

Bernthal and Charlie Cox reprise their roles in the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again, but the Disney+ series is doing a few things differently.

How Netflix Restricted The Punisher's Pacing

Netflix

As Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 nears its conclusion, many are wondering how different the MCU's approach to these characters will be.

As it turns out, Marvel Television (which produced popular Marvel series throughout the 2010s like ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Runaways, and all of Netflix's Defenders series) had a mandate that dramatically changed the pace of shows like the Jon Bernthal-starring The Punisher, and it's one thing that hasn't been carried over to the Disney+ show.

Speaking to SFX magazine, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane, who also worked on The Punisher, revealed that one of the rules put in place by the now-defunct Marvel Television on the Netflix series was "longer scenes," that were required to "make space between these massive action sequences:"

"One of our edicts was longer scenes. You had these long five-page scenes of characters hashing it out in order to make space between these massive action sequences."

The showrunner reiterated that Daredevil: Born Again operates at "a lot more pace" than Jon Bernthal's Punisher series, hinting at more frequent action sequences:

"The way stuff has evolved since then, we're able to do big action sequences at a lot more pace."

How Different From The Punisher Will Daredevil: Born Again Be?

Daredevil's time on the small screen has been long and convoluted. After the licensing for the Defenders characters returned to Marvel Studios a few years ago, all the Netflix series were canceled and their futures looked unlikely.

Then Daredevil: Born Again was announced with Charlie Cox and many of his castmates set to reprise their roles in the MCU series.

To the delight of fans, Daredevil: Born Again has proven to be a continuation of the Netflix story, rather than a complete reboot.

The frequency of action sequences is one thing that Scardapane has alluded to, and star Charlie Cox previously shared that Daredevil: Born Again will be even darker than the Netflix original throughout its ongoing season and its upcoming Season 2 that is currently filming.

It seems Marvel Studios intends to shake up the way things were done with the Defenders characters at Netflix and usher them into a new era in the MCU on Disney+.