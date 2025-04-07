Marvel Studios Says Goodbye to Major MCU Supervillain

Daredevil: Born Again introduced viewers to a fearsome foe all the way back in Season 1, Episode 1, after hyping up the villain throughout the show's promotion — but it seems likely fans will not see him again.

David Mack, the artist who created all of Muse's artwork in Daredevil: Born Again, was behind the mural art featured in the Marvel Studios series on Disney+, with his work also being used in the show's promotion.

In doing this, even fans who had never heard of Muse before watching the series had some sense of familiarity with the villain going into his debut.

Muse's Demise in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7

Marvel Studios

Muse spent most of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again lurking in the background against other threats, as more and more of his terrifying plan was revealed.

He makes an appearance as Bastian Cooper (though that fact, and the fact that this is Muse, is not known yet) in Episode 2, when he asks Heather to take him on as a patient.

The first time he is shown in Muse garb is at the very end of Episode 4, when it is also revealed that his murals are painted in blood.

Episode 6 sees Matt suit up as Daredevil for the first time after Foggy's death in order to fight Muse, who had kidnapped Angela Ayala and started to drain her of her blood.

Marvel Studios

Then comes Episode 7. It is at this point when he reveals who he is to Heather, right around the same time Matt figures out that Muse's plan involves Heather in some way. This is also the same moment Wilson Fisk learns of Muse's identity, and sends out his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to find him.

Before they can get to him, though, Daredevil rushed in to fight Muse and save Heather, who was being brutally tortured and cut open for blood drainage by Muse. He and Daredevil go at each other, but amid their fight Heather steps in and shoots Muse, seemingly killing him.

Could Muse Come Back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

It would seem that Muse is officially dead, based on the ending of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 7. However, in superhero media, deaths are almost never permanent, and some fans believe the artistic villain may return.

A Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set photo from Chris Gallardo on X (formerly Twitter) shows a trailer for the actor playing "Stunt Muse," seemingly confirming Muse will appear in the new season.

However, that is not a guarantee — the production team could be trying to throw fans off regarding what is really going on with this red herring, of sorts.

It also could mean that someone else picks up the Muse mantle by Season 2, carrying on the terrifying artistic legacy of the title's former holder. With Angela being a legacy hero herself, it would be fitting to see a legacy villain too.

One final indication that Muse's story may not be over quite yet is the fact that there is a mural shown in a TV spot that has not appeared in the show itself yet.

The red art of Daredevil with text reading, "Born Again" was actually one of the first pieces of David Mack art shown to audiences. Back in October of 2024, Marvel gave out comics with this piece of art on the cover at a New York Comic Con panel.

Given how early in promotion this art was revealed, it would be surprising to never have it featured in the show it promotes. This, at the very least, implies that the mural will eventually be shown (even if Muse is actually dead, this was just among his final works), and could indicate that Muse might return.

The first seven episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are available to stream on Disney+.