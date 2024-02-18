MCU fans had one big moment featuring the Punisher spoiled thanks to a set video from the upcoming Daredevil revival/reboot series.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again is confirmed to bring Jon Bernthal back into the spotlight as the Punisher, marking his long-awaited return to the role after Season 2 of his solo Punisher series debuted on Netflix in 2019.

Bernthal's Frank Castle is now one of dozens of characters from the Netflix shows confirmed to be canon with the MCU following Disney+'s MCU timeline update, with fans looking forward to seeing his dark and violent persona exist among the wider Marvel Studios universe.

Daredevil Set Video Spoils Punisher Moment

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers from Daredevil: Born Again.

X (formerly Twitter) user @Angrybrother_ shared a video from the set of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again on the streets of New York City which spoiled a key moment featuring the Punisher insignia.

The video shows the MCU's take on the White Tiger walking up to the street behind a mailbox before another character - who is donning the Punisher skull symbol across his chest - pops out of the dark and shoots the Tiger in the head with a pistol.

As the White Tiger falls to the ground, the other hooded figure steps right over him.

However, it's unclear for the time being whether this Punisher-dressed character is actually Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle or an imposter wearing the Punisher's logo.

Rumors have indicated that Daredevil: Born Again will feature corrupt officers from the NYPD wearing the Punisher logo, leading many fans to wonder if one of those cops is the one who shoots White Tiger.

What is Punisher's Role in Daredevil: Born Again?

After fans questioned for a long time whether Bernthal would even reprise his role as the Punisher at all, the veteran Marvel star is now rumored to play a notable role in Daredevil: Born Again alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio.

A copyright listing for the new series went so far as to list him second in Born Again's credits only behind Cox, suggesting he is firmly part of the core cast of characters involved in this story.

Fortunately, Bernthal is more than prepared for his first Punisher action in more than half a decade, as he showed fans a video of himself returning to weapons training in Southern California once he was confirmed to reprise the role.

Fans have also gotten a look at costumes from other major players in this Daredevil revival, and with Bernthal involved, anticipation to see him fully suited up again only rises with each passing day of production.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming, and while the series does not have an official release window, it's expected to premiere in 2025.