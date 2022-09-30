How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a unique venture for Marvel Studios, as its half-hour legal comedy format is completely fresh for the MCU. The series follows Jennifer Walters after getting a dose of her cousin's (Bruce Banner) blood, which promptly changes her life forever. However, despite the project being about her, some fans are more focused on awaiting the debut of another character: Daredevil.

Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios confirmed that Charlie Cox's hero was, in fact, going to return at some point in Tatiana Maslany's currently airing show. But, even up until now, plot details surrounding his return have been slim.

At the very least, based on some previous promotional footage, it seems that his role will at least in part be of a romantic nature. The two are clearly hitting it off, and their interactions were starting to get a little steamy in the D23 footage shown off a few weeks ago.

It seems that ahead of Cox's return, rumored to be in the eighth episode, She-Hulk has secretly set the scene for Matt Murdock's arrival in Jen's life and a lovey-dovey plot point.

She-Hulk Is Ready for the DD

Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced the world to Josh, a suave new man in Jennifer Walters' life, thanks to a chance meeting at a friend's wedding.

The two clearly got along, so much so that they started going on several dates. It all came to a crescendo when the two finally went the distance and slept with each other.

Sadly, Jen's new fling had more sinister intentions. Unbeknownst to her, Josh seems to have copied her entire phone—and got HulkKing one step closer to getting the She-Hulk blood he seems to desperately desire.

The silver lining, however, is after spending a day at Abomination's retreat, Jen left feeling much better and confident—ready to move on to someone else after being ghosted.

Lucky for her, it seems that next week's episode is almost certainly the one to feature Charlie Cox's return as Daredevil.

From what fans have seen from trailers, the two are definitely going to start getting flirty with each other.

The D23 clip that was shown to audiences featured a steamy scene in which Jen finds herself starting to be pulled in by Matt Murdock's charm.

Both can also be seen briefly talking to each other at a bar in previous promotional footage. Maybe the two just had a tense courtroom battle and are looking to clear the air?

Either way, thanks to Josh being out of the picture, Jen is single and ready to mingle—and Daredevil may be the one to fill that hole in her life. According to her own words, "this guy's really kinda doing it for me."

The Start of the MCU's Best Romance?

While fans might have been robbed of a Black Widow and Daredevil MCU romance, maybe Marvel Studios can make up for it by putting together these two studs. If their chemistry sticks the landing, it's easy to see the fandom really taking off with the two of them.

But, will it be a true-to-form romance or just a casual fling?

After all, Daredevil usually hails from New York City. Assuming he's visiting LA, where She-Hulk takes places, their paths wouldn't naturally cross all that much. Though, after becoming acquainted, maybe Jen will look into plane tickets to NYC more often.

That or maybe Maslany's lawyering hero will be able to win a season two renewal, leaving plenty of time to get Cox back into her story.

Another potential meeting place? Captain America: New World World. The movie was just recently rumored to be bringing She-Hulk onto the big screen, so maybe if the events of the film take place in NYC, they can find a reason to get Daredevil involved as well.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently airing on Disney+ every Thursday, while Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024. Charlie Cox will return in his own solo series, Daredevil: Born Again, in Spring 2024.