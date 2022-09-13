She-Hulk Director Addresses Which Episode Daredevil Shows Up

Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, centers on attorney Jen Walters as she navigates her work and social life while also grappling with the fact that she’s also a Hulk.

Of course, Walters isn’t the only MCU superhero who’s also a lawyer-by-day. As fans surely know, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, is slated to appear in a future episode of She-Hulk.

The trailers have confirmed his appearance in the series, and the rumor mill asserted that he would show up long before that. But the question remains: when will Daredevil actually debut?

When Will Daredevil Appear In She-Hulk?

In the latest edition of TVLine’s Inside Line column, a question was posed regarding when Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will make an appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. TVLine was able to get a cryptic response from director Kat Coiro:

“…and without giving too much away, there’s a certain someone who comes in later in the season, and it’s a pretty big episode.”

Coiro directed the first four episodes of the show, plus the last two. When pressed if that “pretty big episode” was the one that featured Daredevil, the director, in true Marvel fashion, simply responded, “I will never tell.”

While Episode 8 or 9 feels a bit too late in the game to introduce Matt, it could very well be that Coiro is teasing a debut for The Man Without Fear in either of those two episodes.

Additionally, in an interview with series lead Tatiana Maslany (also via TVLine), the actress made specific reference to a sense of “tension” between Jen and Murdock:

“I don’t want to spoil it too much because it was a surprise to me as well and it was so fun to like discover it. I just think that it’s very funny and it’s very… there’s a tension there that’s really interesting and yeah, Charlie was fantastic to play with.”

When Will Daredevil Appear in She-Hulk?

It’s fair to say that while a great many people are loving She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, there’s a large contingent of viewers who are champing at the bit for Daredevil to show up.

And perhaps understandably so. Fans went wild for his brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is not to mention that the character has a built-in fanbase from all of his Netflix appearances.

But when will he appear? Obviously, this is a secret that Marvel Studios has kept tightly under wraps but given Kat Coiro’s words, it’s possible that Matt’s episodes are indeed 8 and/or 9. Perhaps the show is heading for a jam-packed finale with not only Daredevil but Bruce, Abomination, and any other major presence that has been featured up to that point.

Also curious is Tatiana Maslany indicating that Jen and Matt may not be seeing eye-to-eye. Could it be that Matt is the one who is representing villain Titania in court? Fans will recall that Walters was hit with a lawsuit from Titania over unauthorized use of the name “She-Hulk.” It would be fun to see the two heroes at odds for a bit before overcoming their disagreement.

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops new episodes every Thursday on Disney+. Episode 5 will hit the streaming platform on Thursday, September 15.