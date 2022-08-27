She-Hulk Producer Reveals Which Upcoming Episode Could Be the Best One

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is an entirely unique experience for the MCU. Not only is it the opposite of a bombastic, global adventure focused on universe-ending stakes, but its half-hour legal comedy gives Tatiana Maslany’s character a spotlight as she simply goes about her life working a 9 to 5. From the sounds of it, it seems that the formula at play will allow the writers to bring in more characters to join the fun.

The biggest example of this is obviously Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, who will get his first onscreen appearance since popping back up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His new yellow suit debuted in one of the show’s biggest trailers, and a recent promo potentially saw him in the midst of a team-up alongside Jennifer Walters.

With the show being able to bring in various other MCU stars, it sure does seem like a situation that’ll lead to some big fan-favorite moments. But which episode might come away as the audience’s favorite?

The Upcoming Fan-Favorite Episode

Marvel

In an interview with Geeks of Color, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao talked about which characters she enjoyed writing the most and the episode she feels might be popular amongst audiences.

When asked if there was any particular favorite episode that she worked on and why, the writer noted how she thinks "Episode 4… is gonna be a fan favorite" installment of the series, which will "see Wong in such a new light:"

“Oh, there’s so many episodes. I mean, I loved all the episodes, and there’s so many really special ones… I mean Episode 4, I think, is gonna be a fan favorite of everybody’s, just because, you know… we get to see Wong in such a new light. But we also get to pair him with probably… I think the best pairing in the entire MCU… There’s some upcoming episodes that feel kind of like bottle-ish episodes, where you really kind of focus on this one story. And we deal with things that you just haven’t seen any superheroes deal with, that feel very human and part of normal life that I’m very excited to show.”

While talking with Slashfilm, Goa elaborated on much she loved writing Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme, joking about how she is enjoying this “era of the Wong cinematic universe:”

“Yeah, definitely. Wong, I was so excited to be able to bring into this show because I just love that character. I love that we are in the era of the Wong cinematic universe, as it should be. And Benedict Wong is so wonderful, such a delight to be around, and so funny. It was just so fun to be able to bring this character that we knew from multiple Marvel movies, but always very dramatic -– very kind of oppressing, dangerous elements, story-wise -– to now bring him into our show and just letting him have fun and be part of a silly thing where the universe isn’t at stake.”

She also addressed the elephant in the room, pointing out how she “was thrilled that [they] could have Daredevil:”

"And then, of course, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that I was thrilled that we could have Daredevil. I mean, dream of dreams on a legal show to have Daredevil, Matt Murdock."

But looping back to Wong while talking with Looper, Gao praised Benedict Wong for "[knowing] exactly how to play his character perfectly for maximum comedy effect:"

"It was so fun. Benny [Benedict Wong] is such a funny actor. He immediately understood exactly where the comedy was. He knew exactly how to play his character perfectly for maximum comedy effect. The pairing of him and his new friend is Marvel gold. Truly, I need that show. I want [a] holiday special of the two of them together… Benny also is such a gifted improviser. There were so many moments that he improvised. The times that he performed little magic tricks — that was him spur-of-the-moment doing it. Who knew?"

She-Hulk Upholds the Era of Wong

As great as Wong is, it is a little surprising to not see the writer bringing up Daredevil more when it comes to this line of questioning. After all, he is one of the biggest characters the show gets to utilize and will undoubtedly be the star of many fans’ favorite episode of the series.

Based on her confidence and love for the Sorcerer Supreme, one might draw the conclusion that Gao has more faith in Wong than Matt Murdock.

In the end, both characters will likely be loved in their appearances. This whole new side of Wong being teased could be quite interesting—especially since the funnier, lighter side of storytelling hasn’t really followed that character around very often. Maybe the show can even play off of his Beyoncé reference from 2016’s Doctor Strange.

When Wong does come into the picture, which seems to be Episode 4 at the earliest, what might he be up to? At some point in the story, it’s likely his time with Abomination in Shang-Chi will at least play a small part, seeing as how Jennifer will come into contact with Tim Roth’s villain at some point.

No matter what his episode, or episodes, may be about, hopefully Wong venturing into the comedic side of the MCU will live up to the hype.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.