New Doctor Strange 2 Art Reveals Wong’s Deleted Role on Earth-838 (Photos)

As Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness approaches its Disney+ release date, fans have gotten the chance to look back on what was a reality-hopping epic from director Sam Raimi. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring sequel introduced the world to the MCU's America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez), alongside returning favorites Wong (Benedict Wong) and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

By nearly every metric the film was a success, as it blended the current MCU canon with various cameos from across the Multiverse. A couple of these came in the form of variants of characters audiences have already come to know and love. These included Defender Strange, Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel, and, of course, Captain Carter.

Marvel

But one alternate take on a hero that was not heard from was Defender Wong. This version of Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme was teased in merch for the project but never ended up making himself known in the super-powered blockbuster.

Was he ever truly meant to make an appearance in the movie? Well, some new concept art seems to hint that yes, in fact, he was.

Defender Wong on Earth-838

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness concept designer Dean Sherriff revealed glimpses of what looks to be Defender Wong on Earth-838 in a post on his portfolio website.

The concept renderings feature Stephen Strange, America Chavez, and a version of Wong venturing through this alternate reality.

Dean Sherriff

The trio can be seen venturing across various locales of Earth-838, the alternate reality where Strange runs into the Illuminati in the film.

Dean Sherriff

This version of New York is flush with flora, with all sorts of bright-colored foliage strewn throughout the city. Being a collection of concept drawings, there are a couple of alternate versions of the same scene with small changes, like different colored trees and small street details.

Dean Sherriff

This version of Wong can only be seen straight-on in one of the renderings, and his shaved head (as opposed to the longer hair seen in the film) looks to be a dead giveaway that this is a Wong Variant.

Dean Sherriff

The other two drawings only sport Strange and Chavez in a similar landscape.

Dean Sherriff

These two look awfully similar to the others; however, they could be from scenes before the pair were to meet Wong on the streets of New York City.

Dean Sherriff

Where Was Wong?

So, where the heck was Defender Wong when Doctor Strange and America Chavez land on Earth-838? He was seen in merch for the film. He made an appearance in these stunning concept renderings. So where was he in Multiverse of Madness?

Pre-production art like this gets cut from films all the time. And sometimes these concepts are simply to showcase a general tone rather than perfectly exemplify what makes it to the big screen.

Similar concepts were revealed for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, featuring Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool doing battle at the Macau fight club seen in the film. Well, after much discussion online, it was revealed that the Merc with a Mouth was never meant to be in the movie and that the art was made simply as an environmental showpiece. The same could very well be the case with Defender Wong in this situation.

In the film, Strange and Chavez stumble their way into the Sanctum Santorum, being greeted by Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo, and eventually being captured and questioned by the Illuminati. Defender Wong would likely have complicated this sequence.

This alternate Wong could have very well been in Multiverse of Madness, but it is still unclear as to where he would have fit into the equation.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing now in theaters and will be streaming on Disney+ on June 22.