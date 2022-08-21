Ms. Marvel's Post-Credits Scene Includes She-Hulk Characters We All Missed

While Marvel Studios took 2021 to largely bring established characters into their first Disney+ outings, 2022 has been the time to shine for MCU rookies. Two of these first-timers have their own unique ties to the MCU's past in both Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, although they each use vastly different story-based tactics to ingratiate themselves in the fabric of the franchise.

Ms. Marvel focused on Kamala Khan's place as the MCU's biggest Avengers fan, taking inspiration from Captain Marvel and other characters as she learned how to be a hero in her own right. On the other hand, She-Hulk is the cousin of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk, giving Jennifer Walters her own built-in connections with the MCU's history due to the Hulk having been there nearly since the MCU's beginning.

Both of these shows' ties to the rest of the MCU give them the opportunity for exciting cameos and references to other heroes, as was already seen in the last Ms. Marvel post-credits scene with Carol Danvers herself. Now, fans have looked back to Ms. Marvel's earlier episodes and found a couple of unexpected She-Hulk connections that were previously unknown.

She-Hulk References in Ms. Marvel Episode 1

As pointed out by Reddit user u/anilsoi11, the post-credits scene from Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel featured photos of two characters from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. These can be seen on the wall beside Alysia Renier's Agent Deever as she lets Arian Moayed's Agent Cleary know about the incident at AvengerCon involving Kamala Khan.

Marvel Studios

Looking at the board to Deever's left, fans can see images of two superpowered characters that are confirmed to be a part of She-Hulk.

Marvel Studios

One character seen in the upper part of the picture is the same man who fell onto a security vehicle in the second full trailer for She-Hulk from Comic-Con.

Marvel Studios

This character was first seen jumping out of a window, presumably in Jennifer Walters' office, as Ginger Gonzaga's Nikki watches him break the glass before his fall.

Marvel Studios

Fans have also theorized that this character could be a version of Mr. Immortal from the comics.

Mr. Immortal's powers are fairly self-explanatory, as he can revive himself and come back to life basically an infinite number of times after any kind of death. There's even a rumor already out that Jen will deal with this character as part of a legal case dealing with a string of divorces, which could be what reveals Agent Cleary to be this character in disguise later in the show's run.

With this unknown character seen walking away from a jump out of a multi-story building with not as much as a scratch, it would lend credence to him having some kind of immortality-based powers. That moment could also be the scene specifically dealing with the string of divorces mentioned in the leak, with him maybe jumping out of a building to prove his point to Jennifer and Nikki.

On the bulletin board to his left is Jameela Jamil's Titania, who is confirmed to be one of the big bads of She-Hulk Season 1. She's seen wearing some kind of headpiece, although she hasn't worn anything on her head in any of the promotional material for She-Hulk yet.

Titania also made her short debut in the closing moments of Episode 1, busting into the courtroom before She-Hulk punched her into the wall and took her out.

Marvel Studios

Marvel All Connected on Disney+

While these cameos are exciting in and of themselves due to the continuing interconnectivity that the MCU brings, there are also a couple of exciting details to keep in mind with regard to the characters in this scene.

It lends credence to Ms. Marvel coming after She-Hulk in the MCU timeline, which was recently updated to indicate that fact on Disney+ after She-Hulk's first episode was released. It would make sense that the Department of Damage Control is after Titania after the way She-Hulk ends, but it also doesn't have a huge effect on the larger MCU no matter what happens.

It will likely be a few weeks until this reveal comes into play, although it would certainly add yet another thrilling character to the big group of heroes and villains already confirmed for inclusion in this series.

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+, as is Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.