Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk has finally landed, and the general reception to her unique comedy is sitting fairly high—not counting all of the immature review-bombing that has happened. Fans seem to have enjoyed their introduction to Jennifer Walters and her training session with the lawyer's cousin, Bruce Banner.

With any other new MCU project out in the wild, the expansive list of events that have occurred in the universe has once again grown. So now, one must ask the age-old question: where exactly does this project rest on the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline?

Will the events of this series happen after Tiamut breached the surface of the Earth? Or maybe after three Spider-Men saved the day in New York City?

Thankfully, Disney has fans covered.

Where She-Hulk Stands in the MCU Timeline

Marvel

Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was just released on Disney+ and has now officially gotten its place in the MCU timeline thanks to Marvel Studios.

The half-hour legal comedy reportedly takes place after Moon Knight but before Ms. Marvel. This would place it sometime roughly in the summer of 2025. The entire list of projects and the order they take place can be seen below:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The First Avenger Guardians of the Galaxy I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot: The Little Guy I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath I Am Groot: Magnum Opus Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight She-Hulk Ms. Marvel

This handy graphic also lays out the information in an easy-to-digest manner:

Does She-Hulk's Timeline Placement Even Matter?

While there's only one episode out so far, it doesn't seem that She-Hulk will affect the MCU timeline much. The only real connection to the wider universe is in relation to her brother, whose Smart Hulk form demands the series take place after Avengers: Endgame.

Bruce Banner's human form and inhibitor chip also put it after Shang-Chi for sure. With the show taking place in Los Angeles, there's not too much to worry about when it comes to bumping up against other projects' continuity.

The only heroes currently stationed anywhere close would be Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, who the world won't be seeing until next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023. Though with as much as Scott Lang has been running his mouth about everything that happened after The Blip, he's gotta be brushing up on some sort of legal troubles—maybe he'll find himself needing some solid legal representation.

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.