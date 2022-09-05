Marvel Reveals 10 Best OG Daredevil Moments Ahead of She-Hulk Appearance

Marvel fans got spoiled with an unbelievable amount of announcements during San Diego Comic-Con — but which was the biggest of them all? One might think that award would go to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, as exciting as those two movies may be, it’s another hero who surprised the world even more: Daredevil.

Charlie Cox’s lead hero was announced to be returning for a new Disney+ series titled Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to hit the service at some point in 2024 within Phase 5. The kicker? The show is set to be eighteen episodes long, easily a record for any MCU Disney+ show to date.

While that project may feel like an eternity away, fans at least have his She-Hulk: Attorney at Law appearance to look forward to. To help with the wait, Marvel has released an article summing up some of the heroes’ best OG moments in the comics—one which may also help provide hints at what his future time in the MCU will look like.

Daredevil’s Best OG Moments

In an article promoting how Daredevil’s first series is all on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel has listed ten of his most notable moments ahead of his re-introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Daredevil’s First Appearance

When it comes to the best OG moments for any hero, it’s hard not to choose their first appearance—however, in this case, Marvel recommends the first six installments. Not only does it see Matt Murdock in his red and yellow suit, but he goes up against Electro, Killgrave, and the Owl.

West Coast, here he Comes

In issue #86 of Daredevil, the titular character moves to California, alongside Black Widow, with Natasha Romanoff and Matt Murdock remaining in a close relationship for roughly 31 issues. While the MCU will likely see the hero meet She-Hulk in Los Angeles, sadly, Black Widow is currently still out of the picture.

Bullseye Takes Aim

Issues #131, #132, #141-#147, and #159-#161 see Daredevil go up against his arch nemesis, Bullseye. The character was set up in Season 3 of his Netflix outing, but it’s unclear when he might return to torture Matt Murdock in the MCU.

Daredevil and Elektra, Sitting in a Tree

Issues #168 saw the introduction of Elektra Natchios, a former love interest of Matt Murdock’s. The story eventually arrives at Kingpin’s doorstep, as he is set up as a consistent threat for Daredevil to deal with—something that has clearly carried over from the comics.

Born Again

The iconic comic event on which the upcoming Phase 5 Disney+ series is based, which ran from issue #227 to #233, saw Kingpin learn Matt Murdock’s identity. Of course, with this information, the big bad tried his absolute hardest to destroy everything the hero cared about—including his own life.

Multiple Personality Struggles

Starting with issue #254, Daredevil runs into a new villain: Typhoid Mary. Much like Moon Knight, she has Dissociative Identity Disorder—though, here, she lands more on the villain side. There was the innocent “Mary” personality, the “Typhoid” assassin one, and the even deadly “Bloody Mary” side of her.

Everybody Wants Mephisto

Mephisto is a long-desired MCU baddie, yet he still has not been seen from Marvel Studios to this day. The Man Without Fear, however, ran into him as early as issue #265. It even gets so bad that Matt Murdock is only able to escape Mephisto’s realm with the help of the Silver Surfer.

Daredevil Wins

The story titled Last Rites, which ran from issues #297 to #300, saw Matt Murdock finally triumph over Wilson Fisk. Getting his revenge on Kingpin was as satisfying as it seemed it would be and left the villain without power for the first time in a very long time.

Elektra Returns

In issues #319 through #325, Elektra returned in a storyline called Fall from Grace. Not only does she come back into the picture, but Daredevil is also dealing with a doppelgänger called Hellspawn and an offshoot of The Hand calling themselves Snakeroot.

Agent of SHIELD

For the Flying Blind storyline, running issues #376 to #379, Matt Murdock spends some time undercover as an Agent of SHIELD. The problem? He’s so deep in cover that he doesn’t remember his own identity or why he’s there—and he goes by the name of Laurent Levasseur.

A Glimpse of What’s to Come

With She-Hulk currently airing, It is a little strange not to see Marvel promote any specific moments with Jennifer Walters. Though, they do make sure to include his yellow and red suit, which is what the character will wear when he hits Disney+ in the coming weeks.

Looking past She-Hulk, however, this list may provide a glimpse into what Born Again will contain. There will certainly be plenty of Kingpin, but what are the odds that Bulleye will also make a return? Or Elektra? Given how big their contributions are to Matt’s story, it only makes sense.

But what of Typhoid Mary? Her inclusion in the list seems pretty important, as she’s one of a small group of villains that get the spotlight. Could she be next in line to go up against Matt Murdock?

If she does, the writers have a lot of work ahead of them to not only differentiate her from someone such as Moon Knight but also in avoiding harmful stereotypes surrounding Dissociative Identity Disorder.

All of that said, those potential futures are a ways off. Until then, fans can look forward to the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen (probably) paying a visit to Los Angeles.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.