Hugh Jackman’s Logan Writer Scripting Netflix's Bioshock Movie

Ever since the original Bioshock was released back in 2007, the world of Rapture has kept the attention of gamers around the world. The series went on to release two more games since then, including Bioshock 2 and Bioshock: Infinite, both of which continued to expand the endlessly engrossing lore of the game's universe. With such storytelling on display, one has to ask why it took so long to get a Bioshock movie.

At one point and time, a movie was, in fact, in the pipeline. It was set to be helmed by Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring director Gore Verbinski, but things eventually fell apart between the creative team and Universal Studios. In a previous interview, Verbinski confirmed that a "combination of the price tag and the [R-Rating]" left the project in development hell.

Thankfully, when it came to getting an adaptation off the ground, movement finally started happening earlier this year. Netflix announced that they had partnered with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce a live-action movie based on the game. Sadly, no further details were given.

Now, it's being reported that the film has finally landed a director and writer—both of whom have a very positive resume.

Bioshock Gets a Renowned Writer

Deadline reported that the long-awaited feature film adaptation of Bioshock, the renowned video game franchise, has finally found itself a director.

Netflix has tapped Francis Lawrence to direct the project. His work includes Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2, and he is currently directing the prequel project The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will star Hunter Schafer and Rachel Zegler.

Bioshock will be written by Michael Green, the man who wrote one of the most highly-acclaimed comic book movies ever made: Logan. Green is also known for writing Blade Runner 2049, Jungle Cruise, American Gods, and Heroes.

Would You Kindly Be a Good Film?

Fans are undoubtedly ecstatic to see that progress is being made on Bioshock. Not only was Netflix about to add a notable director, but they also grabbed the writer of Logan. So for those worried that the movie might take it easy, maybe it’s safe to have a little more faith.

When it comes to the actual movie, what angle will it take? Will fans see a direct adaptation of the story told in the first Bioshock? Or will it be an entirely original tale, potentially one even told before the city of Rapture fell?

There’s also the slight chance the story could follow the characters and world of Bioshock: Infinite. However, that set of characters and plot threads may be better suited for a sequel, provided the first does well.

Hopefully, whatever direction the film decides it wants to go in will be satisfying for fans of the franchise.