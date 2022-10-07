Deadpool Creator Has 1 R-Rated Wolverine Scene In Mind for Deadpool 3, And It’s Amazing

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman broke the internet when the pair announced that they will team up as Deadpool and Wolverine in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3. The announcement earned an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans and critics while also leading to a multitude of fan theories on how Wolverine will return.

One of the vocal supporters of Deadpool 3 is the character's creator, Rob Liefeld. Even before a threequel was being developed by the studio, the Marvel writer reacted to rumors swirling about the movie, even stating that Kevin Feige has "finally [come] to his senses" by signing Reynolds and giving attention to the Merc with a Mouth.

Although Liefeld admitted that he was "nervous" about Deadpool's eventual crossover with the MCU, the comic book creator expressed excitement upon learning about Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' continued involvement with the franchise.

Now, Liefeld has pitched an interesting scene that involves the famous X-Men characters.

Deadpool Creator Reveals Dream Wolverine Scene

Marvel

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld sat down as a guest in Comicbook's Phase Zero podcast to talk about what he wants to see from Wolverine in his confirmed comeback in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

Liefeld first said that he feels fans will be getting a mix of different inspirations when the pair reunites, ranging from "a Bing Crosby-Bob Hope road picture" to "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid:"

"But the way I’m looking at it is, and this is way too old for your audience, so like Bing Crosby-Bob Hope road pictures, I feel like that’s what we’re getting. I feel like you’re getting a Bing Crosby-Bob Hope road picture but then maybe it’s more like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid cause I mean the Sundance kid was more serious and Butch was more lippy and a conifer. And then maybe it’s more like Lethal Weapon, and it’s Danny Glover and Mel Gibson, but somewhere within those models that I just gave you. Bing and Bob, Butch and Sundance, Newman-Redman, Hugh and Ryan, it’s going to be a monster."

For context, Road to... is a series of seven comedies starring Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Dorothy Lamour that were a combination of adventure, comedy, romance, and music. Meanwhile, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid revolves around the story of Wild West outlaws who are on the run from the law.

The comic book creator then revealed an R-rated scene in mind for Wolverine and Deadpool which involves the two of them just decapitating each other and regrowing limbs.

At the very least, Liefeld suggested another R-rated scene where "the two just decapitate each other" or Wolverine "slices generous pieces" of Deadpool's limbs to make it in the final cut, showing off their shared "healing factor:"

"Wouldn’t we just watch them drive across America? Wouldn’t we just watch them walk through a mall? I mean, they both have a healing factor. I can see a healing factor one-off, where the two just decapitate each other and regrow limbs, right? Or at the very least Wolverine slices generous pieces of Deadpool off.”

This isn't the first time that Liefeld has opened up about his wishes for Deadpool 3. In fact, in the same interview with Phase Zero, the Marvel creator confirmed that he “had a meeting with Disney” where he pitched Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine:

"So I had a meeting with Disney and they were picking my brain about what I wanted. And Brandon, I'm so happy that I have that email because I followed it up saying, 'I'm going to put this in writing.' And [in the meeting] I said, 'look, what everybody wants is Hugh - Wolverine, Ryan - Deadpool, that's it.' I said, 'This can be as big as Endgame.' I just went there because why not, why not just go big, right?"

Should Marvel Listen to Liefeld on Deadpool 3?

It's clear that Rob Liefeld has an overwhelming passion for Deadpool, considering that he is the character's creator.

This latest pitch about Wolverine slicing Deadpool off would be a delight to see on the big screen, more so with the scene of the pair decapitating one another. Still, some would say that these types of sequences would be over the top, even for an R-Rated film like Deadpool 3.

Interestingly, though, one of Deadpool 3's hilarious promos showed Jackman (as Wolverine) putting his adamantium claws right into Reynolds' (as Deadpool) head, suggesting that the pair will likely butt heads one way or another in the movie.

While Liefeld has been outspoken for his support of all things Deadpool, it is still unknown if the comic book creator will be tapped to be directly involved in the Reynolds-Jackman-led threequel, especially after his unceremonious exit from Marvel and his act of sharing a graphic showing Deadpool holding up a dead Mickey Mouse.

That said, these pitches coming straight from Liefeld are solely contained with the premise that these will only be ideas unless he and Marvel renegotiate a deal or reconcile at some point in the future.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024.