Deadpool Creator Reveals 1 Thing He Told Disney to Put In Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 has become the talk of the comic book movie community recently thanks to an internet-breaking update from starring actor Ryan Reynolds. The man behind the Merc with a Mouth used a new ad for the threequel to bring a dream to reality that Marvel fans have had for years - Hugh Jackman will join Reynolds’s Deadpool as Wolverine for their MCU debuts in the upcoming flick.

While two years still remain until this one-of-a-kind outing debuts in theaters, the hype is real as fans wait to see Jackman's Wolverine join the MCU, even after his journey with Fox ended in 2017's award-winning Logan. While there's no telling what specific story Deadpool 3 will show, particularly with Hugh Jackman involved, the chance to see him under the Marvel Studios umbrella has a huge group of fans eagerly anticipating the movie's release.

At the front of the hype train for this movie has been Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who teased the Avengers-centric antics that Deadpool 3 could hold shortly after San Diego Comic-Con 2022. More recently, Liefeld took the opportunity to share the one thing he actually wanted to see in Deadpool 3 - something that actually came to fruition.

Deadpool Creator On Deadpool 3 Desires

Marvel

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis on the Phase Zero Podcast, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld shared the one big thing he wanted to see in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

As it turns out, he “had a meeting with Disney” where he actually told them that Hugh Jackman needed to return as Wolverine in the threequel:

“So I had a meeting with Disney and they were picking my brain about what I wanted. And Brandon, I'm so happy that I have that email because I followed it up saying, 'I'm going to put this in writing.' And [in the meeting] I said, 'look, what everybody wants is Hugh - Wolverine, Ryan - Deadpool, that's it.' I said, 'This can be as big as Endgame.' I just went there because why not, why not just go big, right?"

Then, “the day after the Disney meeting,” Liefeld heard from one of his insider friends that Jackman had officially signed on to play Wolverine again in the Deadpool threequel. Even after having told Disney that this was what he wanted to see, he was as shocked as anybody to see that “Wolverine is back:”

"The day after the Disney meeting I had an industry friend, this is how crazy it is, an industry friend who has never been wrong and is quite powerful in the entertainment business, I cannot reveal the source. But he calls me and says, 'Dude, Hugh has signed on, Wolverine is back. They are doing it, Wolverine is back.' He said, 'Don't doubt me, don't you dare doubt me. I have it locked, the deal is done, they are doing it.' And I'm like, 'Oh crap' because I'm like, 'this is it!' I knew when they wanted to film and kind of where the production was aiming, and all that information seems to be right on target. But nobody knew about when they were going to announce it, right?"

Liefeld Thrilled About Jackman Casting in Deadpool 3

Even though there's no guarantee that a character's creator will get a say in what happens on the big screen, it appears that Liefeld ultimately got what he wanted.

While Wolverine and (albeit a lesser version of) Deadpool have only been utilized on-screen together for one full movie in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, their adventures in the comics show just how strong their relationship is as they go into battle with, and sometimes against, each other. And with Liefeld having brought Deadpool to life in the comics, he seems sure that this relationship will transfer beautifully into a big-screen setting within the MCU.

Reynolds and Jackman have already teased some of the wild antics in which they'll engage when Deadpool 3 hits theaters, with their real-life friendship shining as the MCU delivers two fan-favorite X-Men portrayals under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Only time will tell what kind of mayhem will come in this new R-rated romp, but it appears that Liefeld is as confident as ever that this was a good move on Disney’s part.

The untitled Deadpool 3 is likely to debut in theaters on September 6, 2024