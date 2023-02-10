Hugh Jackman Shows off His Massive Muscles for Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3, Hugh Jacman muscles
By Russ Milheim Posted:

Hugh Jackman has shared a new image flaunting his impressive physique ahead of Deadpool 3’s filming.

Wolverine Shows off His Muscles

In a new Instagram post by Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, the iconic superhero shared a look at his jaw-dropping muscles as he gets ready to become a mutant once again.

Alongside the photo was a caption, with the 54-year-old Jackman teasing his 46-year-old co-star Ryan Reynolds:

”He’s only 46. And I’m older. But it’s not a competition.”

Wolverine, Deadpool 3
Instagram

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

