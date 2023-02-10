Hugh Jackman Shows off His Massive Muscles for Deadpool 3

By Russ Milheim Posted:
Hugh Jackman has shared a new image flaunting his impressive physique ahead of Deadpool 3’s filming.
Wolverine Shows off His Muscles
In a new Instagram post by Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, the iconic superhero shared a look at his jaw-dropping muscles as he gets ready to become a mutant once again.
Alongside the photo was a caption, with the 54-year-old Jackman teasing his 46-year-old co-star Ryan Reynolds:
”He’s only 46. And I’m older. But it’s not a competition.”
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
LATEST NEWS
TRENDING
Tags: Deadpool 3 / Wolverine / Hugh Jackman / Deadpool /