Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Addresses Creepy Social Media Followers

Finn Wolfhard has offered some advice for Pinnochio co-star Gregory Mann.

Stranger Things catapulted a young Finn Wolfhard onto the world stage, but with it came some painful lessons. Unfortunately, weird social media experiences are a mainstay of being a celebrity in the modern age, and it's something the young actor had to grapple with early on.

Starring now in Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio, the actor has offered sage advice to his co-star Gregory Mann on navigating the less glamorous side of fame.

Stranger Things' Wolfhard Gives Social Media Advice

Netflix

In an interview with AP Entertainment, Finn Wolfhard joined fellow actor Gregory Mann to promote Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio, the latest interpretation of the classic 1883 tale.

Mann asked the Stranger Things star how he handles people who are "a bit weird or creepy:"

"There's one thing about social media I asked you when people are a bit weird or creepy, and you just said you don't look at social media."

In response, Wolfhard gave the young actor some top tips for avoiding these less desirable interactions:

"Yeah, never go into your DMs and press all. Never go into message requests. That's what you don't want to do."

However, Wolfhard acknowledged that "social media could be fun" when approached with the right mindset:

"Social media could be fun sometimes. But also, you can't take it too seriously."

How Wolfhard Moves Past Social Media Creepiness

These negative experiences have always been a fixture of being famous, as social media has blurred the lines between fan and star. There are now more ways to get in touch with celebrities than ever before, leading to vibrant communities of fans.

Zack Snyder's Justice League saw the light of day thanks to these passionate fans, but there is a darker side.

Many celebrities have walked away from social media. Spider-Man's Tom Holland quit as he found it "overwhelming," whereas Star Wars' Daisy Ridley only made her return last April.

Luckily, Wolfhard was on-hand to help up-and-coming star Gregory Mann out, warning him to "never go into message requests" and instead take a more low-key approach.

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio has been hailed as a "visually stunning adaptation" that embraces its source material's darkness. The Award Winning-director Guillermo del Toro worked alongside stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson to bring the project to life.

Its star-studded cast includes Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, and David Bradley, who join newcomer Gregory Mann, who plays the titular role of Pinnochio.

Finn Wolfhard provides the voice for Candlewick in Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio, which is streaming worldwide on Netflix.