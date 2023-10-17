Stranger Things Season 5 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

A recent update for Stranger Things 5 has some wondering when the series will finally release on Netflix.

The hit sci-fi series will come to an end with its incoming fifth (and final) season, marking the conclusion of The Duffer Brothers' Speilbergian epic.

Season 5 of the fan-favorite show was meant to begin filming this past summer; however was ultimately delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

Now that the writers have reached a deal with the studios, the Stranger Things writing team officially revealed, "We're back" online, with work being that Netflix is making the series a priority heading into 2024.

Netflix

After months of radio silence, Stranger Things director Shawn Levy offered a production update for the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series.

In a conversation with The Wrap, Levy confirmed The Duffer Brothers are "hard at work" on Stranger Things 5 following the conclusion of the writers' strike.

He also revealed they are aiming to begin filming "very shortly" once the actors' strike comes to an end:

"Everyone not only needs to get back to work because we have many hundreds of crew members who have not been able to make a living since the strikes began, but we will be shooting very shortly after the actor’s strike ends.”

Levy added, "We are hoping to start filming as soon as possible" and the team is "raring to go:"

“I can say that we are hoping to start filming as soon as possible. We really need the actor’s strike resolved first. The Duffers have been hard at work since the writer strike ended. We’re busy on a bunch of fronts because we also have our ‘Stranger Things’ play opening in London imminently. It’s fabulous. It’s f–king awesome.... We are raring to go — our cast, our crew."

When Will Stranger Things 5 Be Released?

As it stands, Stranger Things 5 has no official release date from Netflix (and likely won't for quite some time).

However, this production update is a promising one from Shawn Levy and one of the first indications of when the series could potentially hit streaming.

Star David Harbour previously remarked in an interview that filming for Stranger Things' final season will likely run "about a year."

If the actors' strike can come to an end by the end of 2023 (which experts are optimistic it will) that means filming can begin in early 2024.

Accounting for that "year" of production means that principal photography for the series should come to a close sometime around the end of next year.

Then add in eight to 10 months for post-production (that seems to be the norm for the show, and that puts Stranger Things 5's release coming in the fall or winter of 2025.

The series has hit that fall release timing before - with Season 2 coming out around Halloween 2017 - so the precedent has been set if Netflix were looking for the perfect window for Season 5's release.

If the show were to take a little longer on the post-production side of things somewhere around Christmas 2025 could be the perfect spot to drop a tentpole title such as this, with audiences at home and ready to binge the epic conclusion to the Hawkins, Indiana-based story.

Stranger Things 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.