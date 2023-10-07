First Look at Stranger Things Season 5 Set Revealed by New Photos

A new batch of photos offered a preview of the Stranger Things Season 5 set ahead of filming.

The anticipation surrounding Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 is high after the show's crazy Season 4 finale that teased Vecna's return alongside an unusual portal opening above Hawkins.

It is unknown when cameras will start rolling for the show's final season, but a recent report offered a promising update that Netflix is prioritizing Stranger Things' return to the small screen now that the WGA strike has ended.

A Fresh Look At Stranger Things Season 5's Set Construction

Professional drone pilot and videographer @itsjaredfilm shared the first look at the set of Stranger Things Season 5 on X (formerly Twitter).

Based on the photos, sets for Season 5 are still being constructed ahead of filming.

Possible locations that are being built for Season 5 are backdrops for Downtown Hawkins and Hawkins Middle School. Some also speculated that part of the sets that are being made are for the Upside Down.

Netflix

It didn't take long for @itsjaredfilm to give more details about the set.

In one of his recent posts, the videographer shared a comparison image between backlot Hawkins and on-location Hawkins:

A drone video of the Stranger Things Season 5 set can be seen below:

What To Expect in Stranger Things Season 5

As of writing, the writers are still finishing the script for Stranger Things Season 5, so it's fitting that sets are currently being built ahead of the filming stages.

Season 5's release date is still unknown, but it is likely to premiere sometime in 2025 if filming starts sometime in 2024, given that David Harbour pointed out that the final season "will shoot for about a year."

Exciting things also lie ahead for Season 5's story since the core group of characters are now together in Hawkins after mostly being separated in Season 4.

This presents many compelling reunions and interactions that would make watching the final season worthwhile.

Of course, this is on top of the looming threat of Vecna and the Upside Down, and their presence hints that an important character may end up dying once the final credits roll.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.