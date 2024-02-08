Expedition X Season 7 brings back thrill-seeking explorer Josh Gates as new mysteries and strange occurrences take the spotlight.

The show is a spin-off of Expedition Unknown hosted by Gates alongside scientist Phil Torres and TV host Jessica Chobot. Expedition X mainly focuses on paranormal phenomena and mysterious sightings of the unknown.

Expedition X premiered on the Discovery Channel on February 7.

Every Main Cast Member of Expedition X Season 7

Phil Torres

Phil Torres

Phil Torres is a renowned biologist, TV host, and photographer who is part of the crew who deals with paranormal occurrences in Expedition X.

Torres is no stranger to adventures since he already lived in the Amazon Rainforest for two years mainly for research.

Aside from being one of the adventurers of Expedition X, Torres also serves as the host of The CW's Ready, Set, Pet and Big Metal Bird. He was also the live correspondent of American Spring Live.

Josh Gates

Josh Gates

Josh Gates leads the cast of Expedition X as its main host and explorer.

The thrill-seeker made a name for himself by seeking the answer to the unknown and traveling across the globe to search for cases to solve.

Gates is also known as the host of several shows like Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International, and Destination Truth.

In Season 7 Episode 1, the 46-year-old explorer had his most terrifying experience in a haunted forest that has ties to Dracula.

Jessica Chobot

Jessica Chobot

Jessica Chobot is another host who helps Josh Gates and Phil Torres unpack the truth behind the world's strangest mysteries.

Armed by her "insatiable curiosity," Chobot used her wit and skill to learn more about different paranormal phenomena, strange occurrences, and even UFO sightings.

Things went from bad to worse in Expedition X Season 7's debut episode after Chobot is seemingly haunted by an unknown entity in the terrifying forest.

Evan B. Stone

Evan B. Stone

Evan B. Stone is Expedition Unknown's longtime director of photography.

Stone appeared on-camera from archive footage of Destination Truth during the first part of Season 7's debut episode.

In the clip from 2010, Stone describes hearing female voices "arcing from different parts of the forest" somewhere in Transylvania before being blown back by an unknown force.

Aside from working with Josh Gates on Expedition Unknown and Expedition X, Stone also served as the producer of Late World with Zach and the director of photography of Ghost Nation.

Alexandru Surducan

Alexandru Surducan

Alexandru Surducan is a trained physicist who spearheads research about the Hoia-Baciu forest in Romania.

He spent the last 15 years of his life trying to understand the mysteries behind the terrifying forest.

Godi "Stefan" Istvan

Godi "Stefan" Istvan

Godi "Stefan" Istvan is a local farmer who had a shocking encounter in the Hoia-Baciu forest that left him paralyzed by fear.

Istvan revealed that he and his crew saw a shadowy figure in the forest, jumping from one tree to another. He felt that the figure was stopping them from getting out of the forest, describing it as "an invisible force."

George David

George David

George David is an expert in ground penetrating radar who meets up with Phil Torres in Season 7's debut in 2024.

George has over 3,000 hours of experience at sites all over Romania. The site that they analyze is the part of the Hoia-Baciu forest where Phil and Jess encounter a mysterious voice calling out the latter.

Silviu Mustatea

Silviu Mustatea

Joining George to help out the Expedition X team is his friend, Silviu Mustatea.

Similar to George, Silviu is also a ground penetrating radar technician who knows the ins and outs of the different ground sites in Romania.

Mihaela Minca

Mihaela Minca

Mihaela Minca is one of Romania's highly-regarded witches according to Jess (Witchcraft is common in the country). Mihaela is a third-generation witch.

Jess meets up with Mihaela to find out what forces are in play in the Hoia-Baciu forest.

New episodes of Expedition X premiere every Wednesday on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET.