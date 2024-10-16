Jessica Chobot Announces When She'll Return to TV After Leaving Expedition X

Jessica Chobot has hinted at when she might appear on TV next following her departure from Discovery's Expedition X.

Chobot is best known as one of the hosts on the paranormal investigation series, but announced her shocking exit ahead of the Season 8 premiere. However, the host's departure also came with the good news that Chobot is working with Discovery on a new TV show.

Details on the new project are light, but Chobot teased her new TV show would continue to be about the "weird sh*t" she knows and loves.

When Will Jessica Chobot Appear on TV Next?

Discovery

Jessica Chobot's new Discovery documentary series is still awaiting a premiere date, but the star has teased when fans might see her next on TV.

Responding to a fan's comment on her recent Instagram post asking "when [she'll] be back on TV?", Chobot revealed that her next on-screen appearance is scheduled for January.

Note that the question did not ask which TV show Chobot would be appearing in, so it's unclear whether her response is in reference to the debut of her new Discovery show.

Chobot also took a moment to debunk any theories that she would be returning to Expedition X, telling a fan her Instagram video, which discusses the history of the Roman Outpost, was in relation to a "diff[erent] show but still on Discovery."

However, Chobot has recently provided some more hints about when audiences can see her upcoming Discovery show. Responding to a fan on a different Instagram post, Chobot revealed her new show could be "coming out in the new year:"

"There’s a new show I have in the paranormal space on Discovery coming out sometime in the new year! I’ll be updating folks once I have more concrete news to share!"

She reiterated this release window with another Instagram comment, confirming the series will be coming "sometime next year" in 2025.

What TV Show Is Jessica Chobot Appearing In?

Jessica Chobot's last appearance on TV occurred back in March 2024, prior to Expedition X's host changeover for Season 8, meaning it's been some time since fans have seen her on their screens.

Chobot's news that she will be appearing on TV in January 2025 could be a hint at the premiere of her new Discovery TV show. Filming for the series wrapped in September 2024, but no details, beyond Chobot's teases, have been released by Discovery, so it may be too soon to confirm a release date for the new paranormal show.

Chobot also noted that while she could confirm her new TV show would be released in 2025, she would provide updates when she had more "concrete news" to share.

This seems to indicate that Chobot could be appearing in a different TV show in January 2025, possibly as a guest on another reality series. However, It likely won't be an appearance on Expedition X as Chobot stated it was "time to move on" from the series when she departed Season 8.

Expedition X Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Discovery+.