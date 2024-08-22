Expedition Bigfoot Season 5 Cast: Meet the Real People (Photos)

Expedition Bigfoot Season 5 just kicked off on the Travel Channel as fans meet the team of investigators trying to track down the ever-elusive creature known as Bigfoot.

Beginning in 2019, this show is a spin-off of Expedition Unknown and features a team of investigators who go on a three-week expedition into the wilderness of the western United States to find indisputable evidence that Bigfoot exists.

Season 5 first premiered on the Travel Channel on August 14, and, as of writing, two episodes of the current installment have aired.

Bryce Johnson

Discovery

The cast of Expedition Bigfoot is made up of real-life people who are trying to find Bigfoot. One of the main team members is actor, producer, and podcaster Bryce Johnson.

Some of Johnson's most well-known acting credits include Pretty Little Liars and the TV series Popular, but it was his role in Willow Creek that got him into Bigfoot hunting.

While filming that movie, which centers around Johnson's character and his girlfriend hunting for firsthand evidence of Bigfoot, Johnson was able to meet Robert Gimlin and Roger Patterson, the two people who infamously captured video evidence of Bigfoot in 1967 that still circulates the internet to this day.

After meeting the two men and forming a close friendship with them, Johnson got into real-life Bigfoot hunting.

Russell Acord

Discovery

Russell Acord is one of the longest-active Bigfoot investigators in the United States, as he has been searching for the creature since the 1970s.

Acord is a retired Army Sergeant, author, survivalist, and event coordinator for The International Bigfoot Conference.

His published works focus on the existence of Bigfoot and are specifically titled Footprints of a Legend and Bigfoot and the Tripwire.

Dr. Mireya Mayor

Discovery

Dr. Mireya Mayor is also a vital member of the Expedition Bigfoot team and has one of the most impressive resumes in the world.

A primatologist, Fulbright Scholar, and National Science Foundation Fellow, Dr. Mayor has also been nominated for two Emmy awards for her work with the National Geographic Channel.

Dr. Mayor is also credited with discovering the smallest primates in the entire world, which was a major recent breakthrough in the scientific community.

Before she became a world-renowned scientist, Dr. Mayor was also an NFL cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins.

Erik Thompson (Narrator)

Erik Thompson is an actor who does not appear on-screen for Expedition Bigfoot, but his presence is still vital.

The voice fans hear narrating each and every episode belongs to Thompson, who is also credited as a voice actor in various major projects throughout movie, TV, and video game history.

Ben Smith

Ben Smith is one of the new additions to the Expedition Bigfoot cast, with his first appearance coming in Season 5, Episode 1.

On the show and in real life, Smith is now a Bigfoot Researcher and, as revealed in the episode, the skills he developed while being employed by the CIA come in handy out in the field.

Pete Kelsey

Pete Kelsey is another Expedition Bigfoot Season 5 cast member who has not appeared in a lot of the show's past episodes.

Kelsey is a 3D Imaging Specialist and a 3D Lidar Expert who is hired by the team on occasion.

In the past, Kelsey and his skills have also been featured in other documentaries such as Expedition Unknown, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, and Buried Secrets of WWII.

New episodes of Expedition Bigfoot are released every Wednesday on the Travel Channel.

