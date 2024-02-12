Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things was officially given an online release date, meaning that it will only be a matter of time until it hits a streaming service.

Poor Things debuted in theaters on December 8, 2023 and received rave reviews from both audiences and critics. Many praised the film's uniqueness, as well as its ability to shock an entire theater of viewers (such as during the controversial apple scene).

Led by Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, Poor Things has performed relatively well during its theatrical run, grossing over $81 million worldwide as of writing.

According to WhenToStream via X (formerly known as Twitter), Poor Things will begin streaming online (for a price) on Tuesday, February 27.

This means the film will be made available for fans to rent or purchase digitally on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.

Seeing as how Poor Things began its theatrical run on December 8, 2023, it will have an 81-day theatrical-to-digital release window, which is a longer gap than most other titles.

For example, American Fiction was released online just 51 days after it first came out in theaters.

When Will Poor Things Release on Subscription Streaming Service?

Poor Things was distributed by Searchlight Pictures, so looking at other films under the company's umbrella can give fans a pretty good indication of when to expect to see the movie on a subscription streaming service.

It is also important to note that Searchlight films stream on either Disney+, Hulu, or Star+ (internationally), so fans can expect to see Poor Things on one of those services.

Empire of Light, which was another Searchlight Pictures title, was first released in theaters on December 9, 2022. It then began streaming on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, which was 82 days after it premiered on the big screen.

As mentioned above, Poor Things will be available for digital purchase 81 days after its theatrical release, so its theatrical-to-streaming release window will be a bit longer.

Next Goal Wins is another good example of how long Searchlight takes to add its movies to streaming.

That movie originally came out on November 17 and is set to com to streaming (ar least internationally) on February 15, 90 days after release. It will also be released on Blu-ray on February 27, which will be 102 days since it debuted in theaters.

Therefore, since Poor Things performed rather well at the box office and got excellent reviews from nearly everyone, Searchlight will likely want to hold off for just a bit before releasing it on streaming.

If it is exclusively available to purchase digitally, fans who want to watch it again or others who are dying to see it will be more likely to either purchase it or rent it if they know that they will have to wait a few more weeks before it starts streaming.

So, while it is impossible to predict, Poor Things could potentially come to streaming sometime around Friday, March 22.

This would be 105 days after it was released in theaters and would give it a 24-day digital-to-streaming window, which would be plenty of time for Searchlight to maximize its profits.

Poor Things will be made available for online purchase on February 27.