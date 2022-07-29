Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on MCU's New Adam Warlock Actor

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The threequel will serve as the second movie of Phase 5 behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania and director James Gunn has even teased that the film will be an emotional one as it is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians."

While it may mark the end for some characters, it will also be the beginning for others. Most notably, it has been confirmed that Guardians 3 will introduce Adam Warlock into the MCU, a character that actor Will Poulter will portray.

The movie recently wrapped up filming, officially putting an end to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. While not much is known about what will take place in the film, fans that attended San Diego Comic-Con were given an exclusive look at some footage that reportedly included the first look at Poulter's character. Following the convention, Poulter was able to share some details of what it is like getting into the character of Adam Warlock, and then his fellow star, Chris Pratt, couldn't stop praising him.

Will Poulter and Chris Pratt on Adam Warlock

Marvel

In an interview with Fandango following San Diego Comic-Con, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt was eager to praise his co-star, Will Poulter, for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Adam Warlock.

Speaking for the first time about Poulter's performance as Adam, Pratt made sure to mention that he is "so proud of him," and even complimented Poulter's "charisma" and dedication to the role. Pratt even went so far as to compare his own experience to Poulter's, mentioning the "transformation" and "discipline" that they both put into their respective characters:

"That guy has got such charisma. I'm so proud of him. He did a great job. He's an awesome Adam Warlock. He looks incredible. He, as an actor, Will, completely so dedicated, worked his ass off. He reminded me sort of like when I got cast as Star-Lord. This sort of transformation that was expected, the discipline around it, the eagerness to do it, and his willingness to go... And look at him. He just did such a great job."

The actor went on to talk about his relationship with Poulter, saying he "feel(s) like a big brother." Pratt is confident that fans "are going to love his character," and reiterated that Poulter is "just so good:"

"I feel like a big brother or something. I'm so proud of my little brother, watching him... I'm just watching him on set and I'm like, 'Dude, I know what you're going through and you're killing it.' And then the part of me in the back of my mind is like, 'This is going to be so great for the movie.' So he's just so good. He's so good. He's so funny, so natural, and he's a physical specimen. So he's, yeah, we're so good. People are going to love his character."

Poulter shared his own thoughts about getting into character for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He talked about the "preparations" that he had to go through and that he was able to control "his mental health:"

"A lot of the work was done for me in terms of how James (Gunn) crafted this character on the page and with the suit and whatnot. And, yeah, we discussed that, the character's kind of physicality and that was an element of the preparations which I enjoyed and I was also able to kind of do while also sort of maintaining my mental health and not putting that at risk, which was really important."

High Praises for Will Poulter

It would be difficult to find an interview where an actor praised their co-star more than Chris Pratt did Will Poulter. He clearly has gotten to know him extremely well over the course of filming and it seems the two have formed a strong relationship with one another. It is always a good sign when two actors get along with each other and have some sort of bond because it often translates to their on-screen performances. If actors have chemistry with one another behind the scenes, they will likely be the same way when they are in character.

Since the film is not out yet, it is obviously impossible to know whether Star-Lord and Adam Warlock will be a treat to see together or not, and that is a completely subjective matter, but it is clear that this movie has brought the actors together. However, unfortunately for Pratt, since it seems he has grown to really love working with Poulter, director James Gunn has teased that this will be the last ride for this specific Guardians group.

Seeing as how Pratt has appeared in seven total MCU projects, his time with the franchise may actually be coming to an end, at least for now. The actor did recently talk about how the Multiverse could be a way for his character to come back if he were to be killed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so if he truly does wish to work with Poulter some more, he may get the chance to at some point down the line.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.