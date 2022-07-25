Chris Pratt Hints at Multiverse Possibilities After Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The upcoming MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been touted by cast and crew alike as the final chapter, a sendoff to the iteration of the team that first began in the original 2014 movie.

With that in mind, fans have taken to speculating whether or not Vol. 3 will truly be the final time they get to see Quill, Gamora, Rocket and crew. James Gunn has stressed that this film is intended as the grand finale to his Guardians of the Galaxy. He's even gone as far as to say that he doesn't care what Marvel does with any future version of the Guardians.

But surely Marvel Studios wouldn't leave a successful franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy to languish in limbo. It makes one curious, however, about what exactly goes down in the third film to cause such a sense of finality.

With all this in mind, would any of the principal actors sign back on for more movies? It turns out franchise lead Chris Pratt has some words to offer on that point.

Chris Pratt On His Marvel Future

Marvel

In an interview with Extra during San Diego Comic-Con, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt discussed whether he would return to reprise his MCU role after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Pratt quipped: "I don’t know. I hope so. If not, you can always just follow me on Instagram,”

He went on to clarify his response by adding, being sure to specifically note that even if Quill perishes in the third movie there's a "multiverse thing" with "crazy wormholes to bring people back":

“There are no plans for that right now. I think anything is possible, anything is possible. There’s multiverse thing. I’m not saying I am, but if a character gets killed… Actually, turns out there are, like, crazy wormholes to bring people back.”

Pratt also shared his reaction to seeing the trailer for Guardians 3 on stage at Comic-Con, remarking that it looked "extraordinary."

“The music started playing, I was just a wreck, immediately it hit me… The reality that the movie that we made looks extraordinary, we get to share it with the world. How exciting, also, ‘Oh now, I think this is coming to an end…’ You got to face it with gratitude.”

What Is Star-Lord's Fate?

Certainly, if Pratt wished to retire from the MCU after Vol. 3, it can be said that he put his time in. He, along with the rest of the Guardians cast will have appeared in a total of seven MCU projects by the time the threequel is over. Surely an impressive number, considering that even Tony Stark, long considered to be the face of the MCU was featured in only two more projects than Pratt's Quill.

Chris Pratt does raise a good point though: If Peter Quill or any of the other Guardians were to die in the third film, there are always means of bringing them back via the Multiverse. In fact, that prospect got all the more possible with the sixth Avengers film revealed to be entitled Avengers: Secret Wars. The comic version of the Secret Wars event dealt heavily with the Multiverse, after all. Not to mention that the MCU is currently in the beginning stages of an entire story arc based around alternate universes, appropriately titled "The Multiverse Saga."

In fact, Gamora, who was famously killed by Thanos in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War has now returned to the MCU in the form of a parallel timeline doppelgänger. This reemergence of the character will actually be fully dealt with in the third Guardians movie.

For fans dreading the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as they know it, they can rest assured that there's still one additional project for them before their big goodbye. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ in late 2022 and will feature nearly the entire regular cast. The team can also be seen palling around with Thor in Love and Thunder, which is currently in theaters.

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will land in theaters on May 5, 2023.