Comic-Con: Exact TIME of Marvel & DC’s Major Panels In 2022

San Diego Comic-Con has come again! After a three-year absence, the mother of all fan events has returned. The event will officially kick off on Thursday, July 21, with Wednesday the 20th serving as Preview Night. Fans are chomping at the bit for all the new reveals from their favorite properties, namely Marvel and DC. The two titans of the comic book world are slated to have several events at the Con.

Marvel Studios will, of course, return to Comic-Con's Hall H to give audiences a glimpse of what the team has been cooking up, with projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the docket to be discussed. Similarly, DC and Warner Bros. will be bringing out their big guns in the form of updates on Black Adam as well as Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

But when exactly should those soaking in SDCC at home plan on gluing themselves to their computers or mobile devices to soak in all the announcements? Have no fear, as everything in the schedule for both studios has been precisely mapped out.

Marvel and DC Confirm Panel Times

Marvel

The official Twitter account for DC Comics has tweeted an itinerary for their events during this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel Studios has also previously made clear, through their website, when they will be holding their two big panels. Check out the schedule of the major Marvel & DC panels below (Note: All times are listed in Pacific Standard and the bolded three panels are those that are expected to make the biggest splash):

THURSDAY, JULY 21

3:00 PM - A Look Inside the Making of the Gotham Knights Video Game

10:00 PM - HBO Max’s Harley Quinn Screening

FRIDAY, JULY 22

10:15 AM - Making a Mash-Up: Multiversus Panel

2:45 PM - Marvel Studios Animation (90 minutes long)

3:00 PM - 60 Years of Spider-Man: A This Week in Marvel Special Event

6:00 PM - The Green Lantern: Beware My Power Premiere & Panel (Animated Movie)

SATURDAY, JULY 23

1:15 PM - Warner Bros. Theatrical featuring Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (60 minutes)

2:30 PM - Netflix’s The Sandman Panel

8:00 PM - Marvel Studios "mega-panel" (60 minutes)

SUNDAY, JULY 24

10:30 AM - Women of Marvel

Fans Should Get Hyped for SDCC!

The fun kicks off at 11:45 PT on Friday morning for those who are attending the Con in person. For fans on the east coast, the Marvel Studios Animation panel will begin at the time listed above: 2:45 ET.

For that panel in particular, one can almost assuredly expect to hear details on the upcoming Disney+ series X-Men '97 and potentially also a peek at Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

WB and DC are bound to have surprises for their Theatrical Panel on Saturday. Black Adam and Shazam 2 will definitely be discussed, but there's also a chance that other DC projects will be addressed. It will be interesting to see if The Flash is mentioned, given the state of its embattled star Ezra Miller. Movies like Batgirl and Blue Beetle also stand a chance of being brought up.

And then there's the Big Kahuna, the panel which fans line up twelve hours in advance to see: The Marvel Studios Hall H presentation. Kevin Feige himself will be on-stage to talk about several MCU movies and shows and perhaps even a few surprises. Rumors persist of the studio holding back several reveals, however, and saving them for Disney's D23 Expo in September.

But to any and all Marvel and DC fans, who will either be at SDCC in-person or absorbing everything at home through the power of the internet, the message is clear: Get ready!