Comic-Con 2023 Schedule: Exact TIME of Major Movie, TV & Gaming Panels

The official schedule and times for the biggest TV, movie, and gaming panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 are now available to the public.

Due to the ongoing writers and actors' strikes taking the headlines in Hollywood, Comic-Con 2023 won't come with the usual flash and pizzazz as Cons of years past.

After all, fans learned about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars while seeing Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson don his Black Adam costume for a panel just last year alone.

But even without those A-list headliners and blockbuster announcements, studios like Disney and Warner Bros. will do their best to make this year one to remember.

When Are Comic-Con 2023's Panels?

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 will take place between Thursday, July 20, and Sunday, July 23 and include panels for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on Thursday, My Adventures with Superman and Rick and Morty on Friday, and both Star Trek and Star Wars on Sunday.

Below is the schedule of panels that we expect to bring the biggest pop in the worlds of movies, television, and gaming...

THURSDAY, JULY 20

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET — Max Original Animation

Exclusive looks at Max's animated series such as Adventure Time, the new Young Love, and Season 4 of Harley Quinn come in this panel.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET — Paramount Pictures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Paramount Pictures' panel discussion about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem before it comes to theaters on Friday, August 2.

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET — Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event

Marvel Comics takes the spotlight as fans learn how some of the biggest names from the X-Men stories are drawn.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

11:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET — My Adventures with Superman

Fans get an early look at Episode 4 of My Adventures with Superman, along with commentary from the cast and crew.

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET — The Walking Dead Universe

Four new series from the Walking Dead universe take the spotlight, including a sneak peek at The Walking Dead: Dead City’s season finale coming on Sunday, July 23.

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET — Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary

Rick and Morty's seventh season takes the spotlight as the cast and crew celebrate 10 years of storylines.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET — Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick

The Continental: From the World of John Wick gets an exclusive first look in this panel for the prequel to the John Wick movies.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET — Solar Opposites

The animated Solar Opposites series dives into new rounds of chaos as the series gets a look at its fourth season in this panel.

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET — Invincible 20th Anniversary Panel

The Invincible comic book series celebrates its 20th anniversary with its creative team and publishers.

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET — Bob’s Burgers

Bob's Burgers will show off a first look at an upcoming episode with a room full of fans waiting for the show's return.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET — Futurama

Futurama returns after a decade off the air with viewers getting a tease of new episodes tackling the pandemic and other world events.

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET — Family Guy

Season 22 of Family Guy returns this fall, with the Griffins taking center stage as fans get a tease of new episodes.

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET — Star Trek Universe

Star Trek returns with reveals and surprises from Discovery, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds, and fans get to see the upcoming crossover episode between Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks.

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. — Star Wars Outlaws: Becoming the Galaxy’s Most Wanted

The new Star Wars Outlaws video game will get a panel featuring a number of executives and voice talents from the projects.

Who Will Be at San Diego Comic-Con?

Due to the ongoing strikes from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG), there are no guarantees of who will actually be present at these panels other than possibly some studio executives.

There will also be a couple of more comic-centric panels from both Marvel and DC taking place, which should have crowds excited even without new updates from the MCU or DCU.

Now, the big question moving forward is when exactly viewers will find out new information on the TV shows and movies from these universes, especially with multiple projects shut down due to the strikes.

The hope is that things will be back in motion before too long, although many are preparing for extended breaks in the news, which studios are already accounting for with special TV releases.

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 takes place between Thursday, July 20, and Sunday, July 23.