Marvel Studios Just Introduced TWO Historic New MCU Superheroes

Marvel Studios made a historic move by introducing a pair of new superheroes in the franchise's latest series, What If...? Season 2.

Amidst nearly two dozen classic superheroes from the MCU who will come back into the fray in What If...?, Season 2 also introduced the MCU's first-ever original animated superhero in Devery Jacobs' Kahhori.

Jacobs even made history on her own with her role in this series and her upcoming live-action debut in January's Echo, showing how much faith Marvel has in her to help drive the Multiverse Saga forward.

MCU Introduces Historic Superhero Duo on Disney+

What If...? Season 2 actor Jeremy White expressed his joy to join the MCU with his new role as Atahraks, debuting in Episode 6, entitled "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?."

Marvel Studios

He first hit the MCU alongside Devery Jacobs' Kahhori in Episode 6, which showed the two of them fighting back against Spanish colonization in their native lands with their incredible superpowers.

Kahhori and Atahraks are the first two original superheroes created for the MCU who weren't originally introduced in Marvel Comics.

Marvel Studios

The morning of December 26, when the episode premiered, White celebrated the "TWO BRAND NEW Marvel super hero's" that would be introduced in the new chapter of What If...?:

"Tonight at MIDNIGHT, Marvel Studios’ 'What If…?' Season 2, Episode 6, 'What If… Kahhori Reshaped The World?' will OFFICIALLY be released to the WORLD! The world will be introduced to TWO BRAND NEW Marvel super hero’s, the first every NEW fully original characters part of the MCU, the character that I had the honour and privilege of bringing to life on screen!"

Marvel Studios

White introduced Atahraks to the world and called him "an absolute badass Mohawk," expressing pride in his Mohawk culture and teasing that "he and Kahhori are going to change the world:"

"His name is Atahraks, and he is an absolute badass Mohawk. He and Kahhori are going to change the world and people are going to FREAK when they see this episode. I feel so much pride as a Mohawk, for our culture and language to be immortalized on the grandest stage of them all, they way it was done, just all of it! I’m filled with so many emotions. You’ll see what I’m talking about. There will be tears! TONIGHT! LETS GO!!! DISNEY+!!!"

Marvel Studios

White followed that up with another tweet hyping up Kahhori and Atahraks' arrivals, once again praising his Mohawk heritage ahead of the episode's debut:

"The world FINALLY gets to meet Kahhori and Atahraks! As a proud Mohawk, it’s so fulfilling to voice Atahraks and bring him to life! Marvel Studios' 'What If…?' S2 E6 'What If…Kahhori Reshaped The World?' drops tonight on Disney+!"

Marvel Studios

In this episode, Atahraks serves as a mentor figure helping Kahhori learn how to use her new powers, although she surpasses the Sky World villagers' skills quickly with her powers of teleportation, super speed, and super strength. These powers were granted to her by the Tesseract in this alternate timeline.

Kahhori then urges the villagers to take on the Conquistador invaders who attacked her tribe, eventually teaming up together to take down the invaders.

When Will Kahhori & Atahraks Return to the MCU?

Although Kahhori has only been seen in one episode of What If...? Season 2 so far, video from other promotional material teased that this will not be her only appearance before the end of the year.

Jacobs' new heroine is seen fighting side-by-side with Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, opening up multiple portals using her Tesseract-given powers and shining brightly alongside What If...?'s original heroine.

Now, the bigger question is if and when Kahhori will make her way into the live-action MCU someday, especially considering Jacobs already has a seemingly different role to play in January's Echo.

But considering how much fans are loving her and Atarahks' debuts in the newest What If...? Season 2 episode, it could only be a matter of time before a new original MCU hero or two comes into the live-action adventure.

What If...? Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.