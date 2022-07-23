Marvel's Agatha Disney+ Spin-off Receives Disappointing Filming Update

After WandaVision put Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness into the spotlight to kick off Phase 4, the villain instantly became a fan favorite in the MCU. Now, Marvel already has plans to bring Hahn back for her own mysterious solo project, titled Agatha: House of Harkness, set to make its debut on Disney+ as part of the MCU's new release slate.

At the moment, there are no signs pointing to the specific story that Agatha's Disney+ spin-off will deliver, or even who will actually appear in the series alongside Hahn's conniving WandaVision antagonist. The even more pressing question is when exactly fans should expect House of Harkness to begin streaming on Disney+, with only small updates on that front since it was first announced at Disney+ Day 2021.

Earlier this year, reports hinted that the spin-off was set to have cameras rolling by October, which potentially set Agatha up for a return to the MCU sometime in 2023; however, that no longer appears to be the case, as another reliable insider has provided a new expectation for when the show may begin filming.

Disappointing Filming News for Marvel's Agatha Spin-Off

Marvel

Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse took to Twitter to share a disappointing update on the production schedule for Marvel Studios' Agatha: House of Harkness, suggesting that the show may come later than fans expected.

According to Murphy, Kathryn Hahn's Disney+ spin-off doesn't begin filming until next year (2023). This appears to be a change of plans from the original October 2022 production start date, although it's unknown how concrete those plans were.

"Agatha: House of Harkness doesn't even film until next year..."

When Will Agatha Return to Disney+?

Agatha Harkness took the world by storm throughout her time on WandaVision last year, even being part of the show's Emmy-winning efforts thanks to her hit musical number "Agatha All Along." That song alone has fans rearing to see what the powerful Salem witch will be up to in her own solo story, but apparently, that won't be coming for a while longer.

While Murphy didn't indicate when in 2023 the series would begin filming, this will push its release date to at least a year from now, given how much work is still needed.

Earlier reports hinted that House of Harkness was set to debut on Disney+ in either late 2023 or early 2024, although this update will likely push the release closer towards 2024 once filming actually commences. With at least 5 shows set for release in 2023, Agatha will have plenty of time to complete everything needed for production and have its own time in the spotlight the following year.

Even though this may be a disappointing update, Hahn and co. are fast preparing to bring the Westview resident back for her own adventure in the MCU.

Agatha: House of Harkness is now set to begin filming sometime in 2023.