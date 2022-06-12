Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo & More MCU Stars Celebrate Ms. Marvel's Arrival

The world has met another superhero. No, not Kate Bishop, or Marc Spector—most recently it's been Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel aired its first episode a few days ago on Disney+ to overwhelmingly positive reactions. Despite the controversy surrounding all of the major changes to her powerset, the new Marvel Studios outing went over well with fans.

How could it not? Vellani's hero is endlessly lovable, and the actress's love for everything Marvel seeps into her performance. She's basically the same as her MCU counterpart, just without the fancy purple and blue light powers.

It seems like everyday viewers are not alone in loving her arrival in the MCU. Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans have posted in celebration of Kamala Khan's debut and praised Iman Vellani for the star she is.

Celebrating Ms. Marvel's Arrival

Marvel

Over the last week or two, various cast and crew members from Marvel Studios and Disney have publically spoken on Twitter in support of Iman Vellani's new superhero Kamala Khan and celebrated the premiere of her new streaming series Ms. Marvel.

Mark Ruffalo, also known as The Hulk, welcomed Vellani as "the newest superhero and trailblazer to the MCU:"

"Congratulations to the cast and crew of @msmarvel on the series premiere! Honored to welcome the newest superhero and trailblazer to the MCU."

Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, noted how she knew from "[their] first Zoom... [that she'd] be the best:"

"From our first Zoom, I knew she's be the best Marvel @msmarvel @captainmarvel @msmarvel @MarvelStudios"

Twitter

Recent MCU addition Simu Liu from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings noted how "people are going to be watching [her] for a long, long time:"

"I'm so unbelievably proud of this young woman. Welcome to the MCU Ms. Marvel! People are going to be watching you for a long, long time."

Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani made it clear how he sees Iman Vellani "[as] a superstar:"

"Ms. Marvel is out on @disneyplus today. It's going to be fantastic. Iman Vellani is a super star."

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger commented on how the character's co-creator, Sana Amanat, "pitched [the show] to [them] years ago," and congratulated the creative for "having the vision, the passion and the perseverance to bring [Ms. Marvel] to life:"

"Sana: You pitched #MsMarvel to us years ago, and now here it is: a great new series on @disneyplus! Well done!... congratulations on having the vision, the passion and the perseverance to bring #MsMarvel to life as a @disneyplus series! I'm so proud of you!"

Marvel Heroes Unite

It's probably just as overwhelming for Iman Vellani as it would be for Kamala Khan that these icons are shouting her praise. Even more crazy is how the actress has no other professional acting credits, so she's just as new to the whole experience as Kamala is to superhero-ing.

Hopefully, the quality of the show is able to maintain itself throughout all five installments. Even if it doesn't, the character will undoubtedly be a key pillar of the MCU going forward. It wouldn't be surprising if she's destined to be a member of the Young Avengers one day.

After her streaming series comes to a close, the new superheroine will be making a co-starring appearance in the upcoming movie The Marvels. As exciting as it will be to see her cross over to the film side of the MCU, for many fans, it might be even more exciting to see her character come face-to-face with her true idol: Larson's Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+ and The Marvels releases in theaters on July 28, 2023.