Marvel Studios Makes Historic Director Choice for Disney+'s Agatha (Report)

WandaVision's upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos spin-off has reportedly made a historic director choice for the MCU on Disney+.

Marvel Studios is rapidly pushing ahead with a spin-off to the popular reality-bending sitcom starring Kathryn Hahn's villainous Agatha Harkness. Things have recently been heating up on the dark comedy series, which just received an exciting episode count, ahead of production beginning in Atlanta in December.

As the start of filming nears, fans have started learning more about Coven of Chaos, including the many stars who will joining Hahn for her solo debut. Among the exciting additions have been Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, with WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Ford returning as Dottie as well.

Now, as the project prepares to finally get in front of the camera ahead of its early 2024 premiere, Coven of Chaos' first directors have seemingly been revealed, making MCU history on Disney+.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Makes MCU Disney+ History

According to The Illuminerdi, WandaVision and Agatha: Coven of Chaos creator/head writer Jac Schaeffer will direct at least one episode of the nine-episode black comedy. The site's sources indicate Gandja Monteiro will also be at the helm of at least one installment of the series.

Schaeffer will mark the first head writer of a Marvel Studios Disney+ series to direct one of their own episodes. This makes it clear that the Agatha creator will be given a great amount of freedom to develop the upcoming series as her own as she takes on both writing and directing responsibilities.

Marvel Studios' Disney+ leadership structure was reported by Variety in May 2021 to be placing a director atop the hierarchy, much like a movie, as opposed to a showrunner like most television ventures. Agatha represents the first deviation from this system as WandaVision has clearly earned Schaeffer more control.

Although this marks the first time a Disney+ series has shared a head writer and director in the MCU, this has happened many times before on the big screen with filmmakers such as Joss Whedon, James Gunn, Ryan Coogler, Chloe Zhao, and Taika Waititi.

Below is every MCU movie to share a writer and director:

The Avengers , Avengers: Age of Ultron - Joss Whedon

, - Joss Whedon Guardians of the Galaxy , Vol. 2 , Vol. 3 , and Holiday Special - James Gunn

, , , and - James Gunn Black Panther , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ryan Coogler

, - Ryan Coogler Eternals - Chloe Zhao

- Chloe Zhao Thor: Love and Thunder - Taika Waititi

Why Agatha is Getting a WandaVision Spin-Off

The reactions from MCU fans were certainly mixed when Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was first announced to lead her own series, but excitement has certainly been on the rise lately. And this will likely only continue to raise as filming gets underway and fans begin to understand Coven of Chaos' concept.

After WandaVision generated insane viewership, viral interest, and strong acclaim, Marvel Studios has clearly put a great deal of trust into those who made it happen. That can clearly be seen by the freedom Jac Schaeffer is being given on Disney+ while director Matt Shakman helms Fantastic Four with no big-screen experience.

Not only will Schaeffer be writing and directing on Agatha, but she has reportedly already begun work on a show starring Paul Bettany's Vision. This will represent the second project to spin-off from WandaVision, with a writers' room potentially having just opened for the Vision Quest series.

So, Marvel Studios clearly recognized the success that WandaVision found and sees the creatives at the heart of it as a major reason behind that. The ongoing expansion out of the sitcom that will have led into Doctor Strange 2, Agatha, and Vision Quest also suggests these characters will continue to be key players.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in Winter 2023/2024.