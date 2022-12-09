Marvel Studios Reportedly Recruits Wednesday Director for the MCU

A new report reveals a key director from the Netflix series Wednesday may be signed on to direct Agatha: Coven of Chaos for the MCU on Disney+.

The WandaVision spin-off show starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular character will likely premiere in late 2023, and has been reported to have nine episodes for Marvel Studios. Previous reports indicate that the creator/head writer of both the original show and the new spin-off, Jac Schaeffer, may be set to direct at least one episode.

Recently, Aubrey Plaza announced her involvement in a "really pivotal" role in the show. Plot details are scarce, but previous reports indicate a return to Westview and the breaking of the spell Wanda Maximoff put on Harkness in the WandaVision finale.

Now, the show has reportedly hired a new director as filming looks set to begin soon.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Hires Wednesday Talent

Marvel

According to Production Weekly, and as previously reported in part by The Illuminerdi, Wednesday director Gandja Monteiro has signed on to direct Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The production breakdown also states that Agatha's principal photography will begin the first week of 2023.

Monteiro is listed as the show's director, while creator Jac Schaeffer is listed as a writer/director. The previous reporting from the Illuminerdi suggested that Schaeffer would direct part of the show, while Monteiro will take the helm for at least one episode.

In addition to most recently directing Episodes 5 & 6 of Netflix's Wednesday, Monteiro is set to helm two episodes of the Henry Cavill-starring Season 3 of The Witcher as well as the final two installments of The Walking Dead spin-off Dead City. The Brazilian-American filmmaker also previously directed five episodes of Showtime's The Chi, two episodes of Prime Video's Panic, and an episode of The CW's In the Dark.

A Fitting Director for the Spin-Off Show

As an important directorial piece for Wednesday on Netflix, Monteiro has experience with, to borrow a lyric, the "creepy and kooky" vibe that the Agatha-centric spin-off show will likely take on.

In fact, the Emmy-winning "Agatha All Along," according to the songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, was inspired by both The Munsters and, more notably in this context, The Addams Family. In other words, the song that introduced viewers to the character of Agatha shares source material with the Netflix adaptation Monteiro worked on.

Monteiro's work on Wednesday lends itself well with the established Addams Family-esque aura surrounding Agatha's character. Perhaps this means more of that silly-spooky storytelling will make its way into the 2023 Disney+ show.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to release in late 2023 on Disney+, and all episodes of WandaVision are streaming on the platform.