New MCU Disney+ Show Confirmed to Be Part-Musical

The arrival of Disney+ shows allowed the MCU to explore other genres such as musicals, and it looks like the trend will continue in Phase 5.

WandaVision surprised fans when it showcased smashing hits due to its sitcom-type format. The Elizabeth Olsen-led show even won an Emmy for its original song, "Agatha All Along," which was performed by Agatha Harkness actress Kathryn Hahn.

Hawkeye also unveiled a Captain America-focused musical in its first installment, ultimately leading to a historic real-life MCU showcase of the same name.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Will Bring the Music

Marvel

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone talked about the upcoming Disney+ series while also confirming that it will feature musical numbers.

When asked what she can tell about the new Marvel series, LuPone shared that they are a "coven" led by Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

The actress also reiterated that she is a "450-year-old Sicilian witch" whose power is divination (a reveal that she already mentioned in a previous interview):

"We are a coven led by the great Kathryn Hahn. I am a 450-year-old Sicilian witch and my power is divination."

When asked if the witches in the series sing, LuPone confirmed that "they do," indicating that Agatha will have musical elements similar to WandaVision:

"They do. Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez."

After confirming that she is one of the backup singers, the MCU newcomer described the experience as "great fun" while also praising the show:

"I said, “Listen, I don’t harmonize. I’ve always been a soprano. I’ve always been on the top line.” But it’s just been great fun. There’s no CGI either. What I am seeing on this show is craft."

Will Marvel's Agatha Replicate WandaVision's Success?

It is a promising sign that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will have musical elements similar to WandaVision, considering the success that it achieved in the previous show.

Based on this reveal, Marvel Studios may be capitalizing on Kathryn Hahn's Emmy award-winning performance in WandaVision's "Agatha All Along" song.

However, it is unknown if Agatha will replicate WandaVision's success, especially now that it remains to be seen if Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff isn't confirmed to appear.

Still, Agatha will be given the chance to shine due to it being part-musical and the unique performances of the coven of witches.

Moreover, the fact that the new Disney+ show will have the same composers (Kristen and Robert Lopez) as WandaVision may indicate that the songs will have similar catchy tunes that made "Agatha All Along" likable to the audience.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has no release date yet on Disney+.