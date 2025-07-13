10 MCU Villains Marvel Needs to Fix (Before It’s Too Late)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe delivers iconic heroes, interconnected storytelling, and billion-dollar box office hits. But for all its triumphs, the MCU consistently stumbles in one area: villains.

While villains like Thanos, Loki, and Killmonger have become cultural icons, a long list of others have failed to reach their full potential. Some of these characters suffered from either poor writing, underwhelming screen time, or baffling character changes, which made sure they didn’t live up to their comic book reputations.

The good news? Marvel has a knack for changing course with a character. Loki’s evolution from one-dimensional trickster to fan-favorite antihero is a typical example. With the right tweaks, these villains could still become the threats or complex figures they were meant to be.

MCU Villains Marvel Still Has Time to Fix

The Wrecking Crew

In Marvel Comics, the Wrecking Crew (Wrecker, Thunderball, Piledriver, and Bulldozer) is a quartet of superpowered thugs empowered by an Asgardian enchantment from Loki. Led by Dirk Garthwaite (Wrecker), they wield magically enhanced construction tools, making them formidable foes for Thor and other heroes.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), the Wrecking Crew appeared as hired goons attempting to steal Jennifer Walters’ blood for the mysterious HulkKing. Their Asgardian weapons were a nod to their comic origins, but their portrayal was lackluster. Reduced to comedic fodder, they were easily dispatched by She-Hulk, with their enchanted tools feeling like cheap props. The lack of depth in their motivations and their quick defeat stripped away the menace that made them a threat in the comics.

Marvel should reintroduce the Wrecking Crew in a street-level project or a Thor-centric story. Give them a gritty, coordinated dynamic, highlighting their teamwork and Asgardian power. A proper origin story tying their enchantment to Loki or another Asgardian could add weight, while a visually striking redesign of their weapons would make them feel dangerous.

Titania

Mary MacPherran, aka Titania, is She-Hulk’s arch-nemesis in Marvel Comics. A scrawny outcast empowered by Doctor Doom during Secret Wars, she becomes a powerhouse with superhuman strength and endurance, driven by a desire to prove herself as the strongest woman. Her rivalry with She-Hulk is personal and intense.

However, in She-Hulk (2022), Jameela Jamil’s Titania was reimagined as a superficial social media influencer with superstrength. While her short comedic debut in the courtroom in Episode 1 was interesting, her role fizzled into petty antics, lacking the fierce rivalry of the comics. Her motivations felt shallow, and her powers were underutilized, making her more of a nuisance than a threat.

Reintroducing Titania in a She-Hulk Season 2 or a related project and grounding her in her comic origins would do wonders for the character. Marvel could flesh out her backstory as an insecure outcast turned supervillain, and give her a personal grudge against Jennifer Walters.

Scorpion

Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion, is one of Spider-Man’s classic foes in Marvel Comics. A private investigator turned criminal, he’s enhanced by a scorpion-themed suit that grants superhuman strength, speed, and a deadly tail. His vendetta against Spider-Man is personal, often tied to his descent into villainy.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan appeared as a minor criminal working with Vulture, with a post-credits scene teasing his transformation into Scorpion. However, the tease went nowhere, leaving fans frustrated. His lack of a suit or powers and minimal screen time made him forgettable compared to his comic book counterpart. Mac Gargan, who played the character, even shared the frustration of fans over the lack of development of Scorpion.

Scorpion's character can be salvaged in another Spider-Man film. He could be equipped with a high-tech, comic-accurate suit designed by the Tinkerer, highlighting his agility and tail weapon. His grudge against Peter Parker could also be further developed.

Shocker

Herman Schultz, aka Shocker, is a Spider-Man villain popular for his vibro-shock gauntlets, which deliver powerful concussive blasts. A career criminal with a knack for engineering, he’s a persistent threat in the comics.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Shocker (played by Bokeem Woodbine) was a minor henchman under Vulture, wielding Chitauri-powered gauntlets. His role was brief, and his defeat by Spider-Man was anticlimactic. The film didn’t explore his engineering skills or personality, reducing him to a disposable goon.

Shocker could be reintroduced in a future Spider-Man film, especially with swirling rumors of a return. Marvel could give him upgraded, comic-accurate gauntlets and a backstory that highlights his technical prowess.

Justin Hammer

In Marvel Comics, Justin Hammer is a rival industrialist to Tony Stark. He is a scheming businessman who funds supervillains and develops weapons to outdo Stark Industries. His cunning and ambition make him a recurring foe.

In Iron Man 2 (2010), Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer was a comedic foil to Tony Stark, but his over-the-top antics and lack of menace made him feel like a caricature.

His partnership with Whiplash was underdeveloped, and his defeat was too easy, sidelining his potential as a serious threat. With Rockwell previously expressing interest in reprising his role, Hammer could be reintroduced and portrayed as a calculating mastermind who’s learned from his past failures.

Baron Mordo

In Marvel Comics, Baron Karl Mordo is a sorcerer trained at Kamar-Taj, driven by jealousy and a rigid belief in magical order. His betrayal of Doctor Strange makes him a complex, recurring antagonist.

In Doctor Strange (2016), Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo was a compelling ally turned disillusioned zealot, but his arc was cut short. His post-credits scene hinted at a crusade against rogue sorcerers, yet he hasn’t returned (at least, not this specific Variant), leaving his story unresolved and fans wanting more.

How can we fix him? Reintroduce Mordo in Doctor Strange 3 or Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). Explore his complex morality and give him a visually striking, magic-heavy fighting style.

Abomination

Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, is a gamma-powered monstrosity in Marvel Comics, created through a failed super-soldier experiment. A former soldier obsessed with power, his brute strength and savage nature make him one of Hulk’s formidable foes, driven by a mix of envy and rage.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), Tim Roth’s Abomination was reintroduced as a reformed self-help guru running a wellness retreat, a big and sudden departure from his menacing debut in The Incredible Hulk (2008). While the comedic twist showed Blonsky’s attempt at redemption, it undermined his terrifying comic book persona. His role felt like a gimmick, with minimal action and no exploration of his inner conflict or gamma-powered potential. The show’s lighthearted tone didn’t allow him to shine properly.

Marvel can redeem Abomination in She-Hulk Season 2. Keep his redemption arc, but add depth by exploring his struggle to control his gamma-fueled rage, creating tension between his new persona and his violent past. A redesigned, comic-accurate monstrous form, scaly, hulking, and intimidating, would restore his menace.

Red Skull

Johann Schmidt, aka Red Skull, is Captain America’s archenemy in Marvel Comics. He is a Nazi scientist obsessed with power via the Tesseract. His cunning and ideological extremism turn him into a chilling villain.

In Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Hugo Weaving’s Red Skull was a solid villain, but his defeat via the Tesseract felt abrupt. His later role as a cosmic gatekeeper in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame was intriguing, but fans did not get to see enough of Red Skull, reducing him to a plot device.

Bringing Red Skull back in, say, Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) would be worthwhile. He could be freed from his cosmic prison and made a multiversal threat.

The Collector

Taneleer Tivan, aka The Collector, is a cosmic hoarder in Marvel Comics obsessed with collecting rare artifacts and beings. His eccentric power makes him a wildcard in cosmic stories.

In Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Benicio del Toro’s Collector was a quirky middleman and an interesting character, but his limited screen time and vague motives left him underdeveloped. His fate after Thanos’ attack in Infinity War was initially unclear, but it later came to light that he sold Knowhere to the Guardians. His retirement seems abrupt; the Collector still has much to offer the MCU.

He could be reintroduced in another cosmic MCU project with further clarification on why he sold Knowhere and give him grander schemes.

The Grandmaster

In Marvel Comics, the Grandmaster is an Elder of the Universe, a manipulative trickster who orchestrates deadly games for amusement. His cosmic power and cunning make him a unique threat.

In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster was a comedic highlight, but his role leaned too heavily on humor, lacking the menace of his comic counterpart. His ambiguous fate after Sakaar’s rebellion left his story unresolved.

Marvel needs to bring back the Grandmaster in a cosmic MCU project and give him a manipulative edge, in which he captures more heroes and villains for his chaotic cosmic games.