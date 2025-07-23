10 Next-Gen Marvel Heroes Who Deserve To Replace the MCU’s Originals

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is at a crossroads. With the Infinity Saga behind it and the Multiverse Saga nearing its conclusion, Marvel Studios is entering a crucial period of reinvention. As the franchise expands, legacy characters have become a standout trend, and the future of the MCU will depend on who inherits the mantles left behind.

While some successors have already arrived — Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Riri Williams the bench runs far deeper. Marvel Comics is filled with next-generation heroes whose stories are just as powerful, personal, and cinematic as the originals they aim to replace.

If Marvel wants to keep its crown, it needs more than nostalgia and multiverse cameos. Investing in the characters who will define the next decade, the young blood ready to take risks, will shatter expectations and build something new that will blow fans away.

Marvel's Legacy Heroes Who Should Lead the MCU's Future

Amadeus Cho (Brawn)

Marvel Comics

Amadeus Cho, introduced in Amazing Fantasy #15 (2006), is a Korean-American teen genius ranked as the seventh-smartest person on Earth, with a hypermind that processes information at superhuman speeds. In Incredible Hulk #100 (2007), he absorbs gamma radiation to become Brawn, gaining Hulk-like strength and durability while retaining his intellectual edge.

His key storyline in Totally Awesome Hulk sees him wrestling with the Hulk’s power, striving to use it heroically without succumbing to rage, a struggle rooted in his loyalty to friends like Hercules.

Cho’s cultural heritage and youthful optimism, shaped by his immigrant background and loss of his parents to Pythagoras Dupree’s schemes, bring a fresh perspective to the Hulk’s legacy. Unlike Bruce Banner’s tormented isolation, Cho’s confidence and wit offer a modern take on gamma-powered heroism.

Jonas (Vision)

Marvel Comics

Jonas, introduced in Young Avengers #1 (2005), is a synthezoid created from Vision’s operating system, imbued with phasing abilities and a quest to understand his artificial humanity. In the comics, his arc in Young Avengers (2005-2006) sees him grappling with his identity as Vision’s “brother,” forming a romantic bond with teammate Stature (Cassie Lang) while navigating his place among organic heroes.

Jonas’ powers, including density manipulation and computer interfacing, echo Vision’s while his youthful perspective adds emotional nuance. His story, rooted in existential questions about free will and connection, makes him a compelling successor to Vision’s legacy, which would become even more iconic in 2026 when he fights an interesting villain.

Jake Gallows (Punisher 2099)

Marvel Comics

Jake Gallows, introduced in Punisher 2099 #1 (1993), is a public eye officer turned vigilante in a dystopian future, wielding advanced weaponry like plasma rifles and a sonic baton. In the comics, his arc in 2099 Unlimited (1993-1995) sees him adopt the Punisher mantle after his family’s murder. He is driven by a rigid moral code to battle corporate corruption in Nueva York.

Unlike Frank Castle’s raw brutality (read about how this may be explored in Spider-Man 4), Gallows’ high-tech approach and futuristic setting evolve the Punisher’s crusade. His story, rooted in personal loss and systemic injustice, offers a sci-fi lens on vigilantism.

In the MCU, Jake’s comic book origins make him a compelling successor to Castle, ready to bring a cyberpunk edge to the franchise’s street-level heroes.

Miles Morales (Spider-Man)

Marvel Comics

Already beloved from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Miles Morales is the most obvious legacy hero still missing in live-action. He is the direct successor to Peter Parker, taking up the Spider-Man mantle after Peter's death in the comics.

Miles’s story, as a biracial teen navigating identity, power, and loss, would resonate deeply. His presence would allow Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to step into a mentorship role, mirroring the comics and multiversal narratives that inspired his rise.

What sets Miles apart isn't just his heritage or suit, but his tone. He blends youthful wonder with the burden of responsibility in ways that feel fresh. His venom blast and camouflage powers also give him a unique visual flair.

Gwen Stacy (Spider-Woman)

Marvel Comics

Gwen Stacy's transformation into Spider-Woman (aka Ghost-Spider) in the comics and Spider-Verse films has made her one of Marvel's most iconic next-gen heroes. She is a legacy character to Peter Parker, living in a universe where she got bitten instead of him.

In an era of empowered female leads, Gwen brings something different: grief, redemption, and rebellion. Her story is tinged with tragedy, but she emerges stronger and smarter, ready to carve her own path across universes.

Her aesthetic alone (hoodie, drumsticks, and neon suit) makes her a standout.

Jake Gómez (Werewolf by Night)

Marvel Comics

Jake Gómez is the Indigenous successor to the original Werewolf by Night, Jack Russell. As the next iteration of this classic horror character, Jake modernizes the mantle with cultural depth and social relevance.

Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night Special Presentation introduced the concept but focused on Jack. A follow-up project featuring Jake could build on that, offering a grounded, character-driven supernatural tale.

Jake's identity as a Native American hero would bring long-overdue representation to the MCU. His story could explore myths, heritage, and community in a way that blends horror with deep introspection.

Nadia Pym (Wasp)

Ma

Nadia is the daughter of Hank Pym and a brilliant scientist in her own right. She is the natural legacy character to both Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, inheriting their mantle while forging her own unique identity.

With the Pym and Van Dyne families already established, introducing Nadia would deepen the family dynamic while offering a capable, curious, and resilient teen hero. She could also help evolve the Wasp mantle beyond Hope.

Nadia's genius rivals Riri Williams' and Shuri's, making her a perfect fit for a new era of science-forward MCU stories. Her bubbly optimism is a refreshing counterpoint to the grim backstories of many heroes.

Fallon Grey (Daughter of Blade)

Marvel Concept Art

Though she was never fully integrated into Marvel Comics canon, Fallon Grey was once promoted as Blade’s daughter, a teen destined to become a monster hunter like her dad. She is the obvious legacy character to Blade, set to carry on his supernatural mission into a new generation.

Fallon would offer a fresh, Gen-Z perspective on vampire hunting. Her character could resonate with younger audiences while strengthening Marvel's horror slate and expanding the Daywalker legacy.

Her character arc could explore themes of generational trauma, identity, and the fear of becoming what you fight against, all while slicing through the undead. The father-daughter dynamic with Blade, who is set to make a grand return to the MCU, could be emotionally rich and action-packed.

Hulkling (Teddy Altman)

Marvel Comics

Teddy Altman, aka Hulkling, is a Kree-Skrull hybrid who plays a pivotal role in intergalactic politics in the comics. He is the legacy successor to both the Hulk (in name and visuals) and Captain Marvel (through his Kree-Skrull lineage).

Now that the Kree and Skrulls have been introduced in the MCU, Hulkling’s debut feels inevitable. His story could bridge cosmic and earthbound narratives, offering both emotional and political complexity. His kind heart and loyalty also make him as grounded as he is cosmic.

More importantly, his relationship with Wiccan is a benchmark for LGBTQIA+ storytelling in mainstream comics. Bringing it to the MCU would be a powerful step toward inclusivity.

Genis-Vell (Captain Marvel)

Marvel Comics

Genis-Vell is the son of the original Mar-Vell, the Kree warrior who first bore the Captain Marvel title in Marvel Comics. As such, Genis-Vell is a clear legacy character to the Captain Marvel mantle, inheriting not only his father’s name but his cosmic responsibilities and existential burdens.

In the comics, Genis grapples with the immense power of the Nega-Bands and a fractured mind that allows him to perceive past, present, and future simultaneously.

This sets him apart from Carol Danvers, whose military discipline and human perspective ground her cosmic powers. Genis’s arc is more metaphysical and philosophical, making him ripe for a visually ambitious and emotionally complex MCU story. Introducing Genis-Vell into the MCU could expand the Captain Marvel mythos into uncharted territory.