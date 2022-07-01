MCU Scorpion Actor Shares Fan Frustration for Villain Absence In Spider-Man Sequels

The MCU's Spider-Man trilogy that started with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming has proven to be an incredible success. It's brought together incredible talent to portray characters from across the pantheon of Spider-Man characters, all leading to one of the biggest solo superhero movies in history with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While most of the movies' castings have been well received, there has been some frustration about the treatment of several notable characters. Not the least among these is Mac Gargan aka Scorpion, who was portrayed by Michael Mando in Homecoming.

Mando (no, not the one in the chrome armor) hasn't been silent since his appearance either over the past five years.

In a 2020 interview, the Scorpion actor discussed his interest in a potential solo film for his future villain in the vein of Venom and Morbius. He seemed quite interested in the various directions the character could be taken in, and would go on to neither confirm or deny his presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Mando ultimately didn't return in the third Spider-Man film, he has recently indicated that he hasn't lost his interest in the character's possible return.

Scorpion Actor Shares Frustration Over Character Absence

Scorpion actor Michael Mando recently retweeted a tweet from a fan regarding the absence of the character since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Twitter

Mando retweeted a remark about Marvel Studios' failure to use the character in the years since Homecoming, showing his continued interest in the subject.

Could the MCU's Scorpion Make a Return?

While Michael Mando has yet to return, it seems he may still be interested in reprising the role. While Sony may be more hesitant to continue it's series of villain-centric films following Morbius, they are continuing with the Kraven film and may yet find a place for Scorpion in their Spider-Man universe if Marvel isn't interested in using him for the time being.

Marvel Studios is currently engaged in a mind-boggling array of projects and they show no signs of slowing down. With high-profile groups like the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Inhumans on the horizon, it may be some time before they return to a street-level Spider-Man project.

If that's the case, Scorpion's best bet for appearing would be in Sony's expanding universe of Spider-Man characters, which continues to add new names to its roster.

For what it's worth, an outline of a comic-accurate Scorpion did appear among the silhouetted characters from other universes glimpsed in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it's not unreasonable to think that Marvel or Sony may already have plans for the character. Whether those plans exist and if they include Mando's version remains to be seen.

The next upcoming project in the world of Spider-Man is Sony's animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1, which is slated to debut June 2, 2023.