Spider-Man Homecoming's Scorpion Actor Interested In Villain Standalone Film

Spider-Man: Homecoming had no shortage of teases for the future of the Web-Slinger and his related characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One such tease was during the film's mid-credit scene when Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes was confronted by Michael Mando's Mac Gargan about potentially revealing Spider-Man's identity. Long time fans of Spider-Man know that Gargan eventually becomes the villainous Scorpion, who has a lot of history with the hero. Not too long ago, Mando shared a cryptic tease about his character from the Spider-Man lore which potentially hinted that his character would return in either the MCU or Sony's own Spider-verse. Now, Mando seemingly reveals that he is leaning towards the character's return in the latter.

NEWS

In an interview with Screen Rant, Michael Mando was asked about his interest in a possible future standalone movie for Scorpion. Here's what Mando had to say about the matter:

I definitely would. I think that would be fascinating – a detective who goes rogue. Mac Gargan kind of goes a little bit insane, and there’s also this other story where he becomes Venom as well. I think it’s a very, very rich character; it’s a dark character. And he’s a cop at the end of the day; he’s a detective. I think that’d be something that I would definitely be something I’d like to watch.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Spider-Man has a long list of villains that have a lot of potential for standalone movies. The recent success of Venom as well as the buzz surrounding Morbius (another film led by a Spider-Man villain) are proof that such villain-led movies could work. Previously, there was a Sinister Six movie in the works that eventually fell off the radar due to Spider-Man's debut in the MCU.

The tease at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming seems to hint that there is a plan in place for Scorpion, and it is worth noting that Scorpion has a rich backstory that can potentially be explored in a standalone film. However, it remains to be seen when the character will show up next. An earlier rumor revealed that Mac Gargan could be the main villain in Sony's Silver & Black, but this has not been confirmed at this point. As where things stand, it is unknown if the character will even be included in the upcoming spinoffs set in Sony's Spiderverse.

One good direction for the character is a potential cameo in Morbius which already has Keaton's Vulture in the mix. This would serve as an opportunity for the character to be developed even more and could even lay the groundwork for the villain's origin story. Mando's character could even bridge the gap between the MCU and Sony's Spiderverse, which can potentially set up Tom Holland's arrival in the spinoffs. Whatever the case may be, Mando's interest with the character is a good sign for the franchise moving forward.