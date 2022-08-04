MCU Phase 5 & 6 Announcements Reportedly ‘Depressed’ VFX Studios

It has been an exciting time to be a fan of all things Marvel Studios. The Hollywood giant has just pulled the curtain back on the next nearly half-decade of the MCU. This included glimpses at Phase 5 and 6 of the franchise, with names like Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars showing up on stage.

It has not been all sunshine and rainbows for Marvel though. In recent weeks, reports of the MCU's effect on the industry as a whole have started to make their way out. These included VFX artists sounding off on the exhaustion they feel working on Marvel Studios projects, with a culture of overworking being promoted amongst various below-the-line roles.

But what do these same artists think of Marvel Studios' Comic-Con announcements? Well, spoilers, they are not excited as much of the fanbase is.

Depressed Over MCU Phase 5 & 6

Marvel

In a new interview with Defector, a VFX artist who has worked with Marvel in the past revealed that the industry is not too thrilled about the recent announcements of the MCU's Phase 5 and 6.

The compositor, who worked on The Avengers back in 2012, said that "the whole industry seems a bit depressed" about Marvel Studios' upcoming slate because of the "insane amount of work it’ll be:"

“The whole industry seems a bit depressed on the heels of Marvel’s Phase Five and Six announcement, specifically just because of the insane amount of work it’ll be on its own.”

The VFX veteran went on to say that Marvel is "not the appealing client they used to be," making note of the "burnout [that] is setting in."

Not So Marvelous MCU

It can be hard for fans to hear things like this, but that does not make it any less important. Many will be quick to dismiss the comments of these industry professionals because comments such as these could take the shine off of something they hold so dear.

But people should take notice of what is being said here. This is not the first cry for help the VFX industry has had in regard to working with Marvel Studios, and it likely will not be the last.

In this age of CG-heavy mega-blockbusters, these VFX people are the glue that holds a lot of these movies together. If they are unhappy, the films simply do not happen. It might mean delaying a few select titles, but if it gave the effects teams longer to work on each project, it could ultimately be for the benefit of all.

It is that or the burnout continues, potentially leading to job action which would put a halt to the industry as a whole.