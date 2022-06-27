Marvel Fan Spots Annoying Doctor Strange 2 Mistake In Ending Scene

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ and fans are now able to once again dive into the Sam Raimi-directed film. Alongside its digital release, Marvel Studios released an audio commentary from those who made the movie, which has given viewers an opportunity to learn more about the project and how it came to life.

New information was revealed, including confirmation of a deleted Mordo death scene, confirmation of a Doctor Doom Easter egg, and the reveal that the Wasp was once considered for the Illuminati.

Additionally, thanks to the movie being available to watch on the fly, observers have now been able to notice things they missed in theaters. For example, the film's opening action scene with Strange and Gargantos accidentally left the MetLife building in the NYC skyline—the exact spot where the former Avengers tower should be.

Now, another odd mistake has been noticed. This time it has to do with Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez and her fancy star portals.

A Confusing Doctor Strange 2 Mistake

Thanks to Reddit user u/Handsoff_1, a confusing continuity error in one of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' last scenes has been discovered.

After Wanda Maximoff is forced to come to terms with everything she has done in the name of her kids, both Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez's heroes retreat through a star portal that leads out of Mount Wundagore and back into Kamar-Taj.

Marvel

However, when the two go to get Doctor Strange from the broken reality he is trapped in, they can be seen back in the snowy mountains of Mount Wundagore on the other side of the portal. But why would they have gone back to that location, seeing as they just left it?

Marvel

Marvel's Star Portals Continuity Error

The most likely reason for the goof is a simple mistake born out of changes in the script. The merging of two different versions could have easily ended up creating the differences seen above.

For example, it's been previously revealed how at one point, Rintrah and other Kamar Taj survivors would have gotten involved in the final act. Maybe in that version, after Wanda was defeated, both Chavez and Wong never actually left to go back to Kamar Taj. Instead, they simply fetched Strange then and there.

When they went and adjusted those Wundagore scenes and shaped them into their final version, those changes might have caused differences that were simply glanced over.

Otherwise, there's not really any logical reason why the duo's location would have changed. It's not that it wasn't possible -- after all, her star portals allow them to travel wherever they want. It was just, logistically speaking, off.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.