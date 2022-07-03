Amid Avengers 5 Speculation, Russo Brothers Address MCU Return Possibilities

As directors of Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, and the last two Captain America films, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo have established themselves as titans in the world of MCU creators. Some of the most beloved works of the Infinity Saga were brought to the screen by the Russos, and fans have long been wondering if they'll return to helm another MCU project.

The brothers recently shared a glimpse at their next non-MCU work, but they haven't been silent regarding their potential interest in a return to Marvel. Their tastes continue to hinge on the big event pieces, it seems, as the Russos have their eyes set on one of the biggest conflicts in all of Marvel lore: the Secret Wars. As Kang stands poised to take center stage and the Multiverse becomes a household name among MCU fans, there's plenty of reason to think the cataclysmic war of worlds will play out in Avengers 5.

The brothers were recently asked about their thoughts regarding a return to their MCU stomping grounds and what it would take to lure them back.

Russos Would Return for the Right Story

Marvel

A tweet from AP Entertainment showed a clip from an interview with the Russos where they commented about returning to Marvel. The brothers were immediately receptive, saying, "We're always open to it. We love those guys, we love everyone over there."

They did note, however, that "right now [their] slate is pretty full," with work for their production company AGBO. Several works-in-progress from the company were named specifically, including Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Gray Man, and the Netflix distributed The Electric State.

Joe Russo was sure to add that "you never say never" and made it clear that "if the right story lines up at the right time, then we all go back to work."

The Secret Wars Could Top the Infinity Saga

The work the Russo brothers put into making Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame into colossal blockbusters cemented the MCU's status as an entertainment titan. With the Infinity Saga now in the past with the dawn of Phase 4, many are wondering whether Marvel Studios could ever hope to eclipse the epic struggle against Thanos.

While there have been plenty of theories about what Kevin Feige and the other creatives behind the scenes may be lining up, it's clear it's going to need to be something groundbreaking. For many fans—especially considering Phase 4's love of the Multiverse—the obvious answer is the Secret Wars. The multiversal war was already hinted at in Loki, and with the coming of the Fantastic Four to the big screen, the conflict's orchestrator, Doctor Doom, may be coming with them.

There aren't many villains who carry the kind of impact that Thanos does, but Doctor Doom is certainly among them. In the Secret Wars comics, Doom ascended to the title of God-King of Battleworld - an enormous conjunction of worlds from all across the Multiverse. Such a story would prove an incredible storyline to bring to the big screen, and it's one the Russos have said they'd be keen to direct.

It's still entirely up in the air as to whether the Russos will return. For now, fans will have to be content with a battle of the gods when Thor: Love and Thunder crashes into theaters on Friday, July 8.