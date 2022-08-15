She-Hulk Producer Clears Confusion About MCU Timeline Placement

The MCU's timeline order has been consistently updated in Phase 4, with each show and movie being added to the overall puzzle once it premieres. The slate has a variety of projects that have been added in different places on the timeline. For example, a good chunk of I Am Groot is placed before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is during the Infinity Saga, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set after the events of Eternals and before Hawkeye.

Despite the fact that Marvel is addressing the MCU timeline order, there is still confusion about how some shows fit in Phase 4. A good example is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, mainly due to Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner's presence in the Disney+ series.

The trailers and featurettes of She-Hulk featured many looks at Banner, with the promos showing the character as his normal self with his arm in a sling, similar to his appearance in the first mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, other She-Hulk scenes showcase Banner as Smart Hulk, with his arm seemingly being healed from wielding the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, to address this confusion, the Disney+ show's head writer revealed the truth behind She-Hulk's place in the MCU timeline.

When Is She-Hulk Set In the MCU?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law executive producer and head writer Jessica Gao sat down with TV Line to address the show's place in the MCU timeline.

Gao confirmed that She-Hulk is set "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, saying that "it's a relatively short amount of time:"

“It’s not, like, years later. It’s a relatively short amount of time.”

For context, here's an overview of the updated MCU timeline so far:

Analyzing How She-Hulk Fits in Phase 4

She-Hulk is poised to explore the "Hulk" side of the Marvel universe, and Jessica Gao's comment about its place in the MCU timeline is the first hint that it will unravel more of the mystery behind Bruce Banner's post-Avengers: Endgame adventures.

Bruce's confusing appearance in Shang-Chi's mid-credits scene led to many theories on how he became human again, but Marvel clearly took its time to address this subplot. While She-Hulk is expected to answer this major question, the mystery about this unresolved storyline proved to build more anticipation for the series.

Given that She-Hulk is confirmed to be set shortly after Shang-Chi, it's possible that the events of the Simu Liu-led movie will be addressed in the series, allowing fans to understand how much time has passed. Bruce could mention to Jennifer Walters that he encountered a new MCU hero (Shang-Chi) or he could casually say that he's investigating the Ten Rings.

Moreover, other cameos can also help in narrowing down when She-Hulk is set during other big event movies of the MCU. Wong's appearance in the series could reveal if Stephen Strange is still around during the events of the show, considering that the Master of the Mystic Arts left Earth with Clea to address an incursion.

Whatever the case, She-Hulk serving as one of the last remaining projects in Phase 4 could be significant, meaning that there's a chance that something big might happen at the end of the series that could change the status quo for Hulk and his cousin in Phase 5.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.