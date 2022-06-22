Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Doctor Strange 2

Even though the MCU is deep into Phase 4, Marvel series and big-screen films aren't always released in chronological order. To know what events occurred when, Disney+ has become the Marvel fan's definitive source of the MCU's own Sacred Timeline; and due to a number of new additions to the streamer, as well as the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the chronology has shifted more than once in recent weeks.

While Ms. Marvel's debut on Disney+ confirmed that her series is the latest to occur within the MCU, Doctor Strange's slot in the timeline shifted when Spider-Man: Homecoming was released on Disney+ UK.

The fact that Peter Parker's solo film happened before Doctor Strange's own was interesting as it paralleled the release order of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which led into Doctor Strange 2.

However, now that Multiverse of Madness has arrived on Disney+, its placement on the timeline has raised a few new questions.

When Is Doctor Strange 2 Set on the MCU Timeline?

Marvel

With the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+, the streamer's Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order now shows the Doctor Strange sequel taking place after Eternals and before Hawkeye.

According to Disney+, Doctor Strange 2 is now the twenty-ninth project within the MCU.

The updated timeline order of Marvel Studios movies and Disney+ series is as follows:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The First Avenger Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Ms. Marvel

The only films or shows excluded from this list include The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider: No Way Home.

Did Doctor Strange 2 Occur During Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Given their Multiversal themes, most Marvel fans believed that Spider-Man: No Way Home led directly into Doctor Strange 2; and granted, that may still be the case. However, now knowing that Multiverse of Madness happened before Hawkeye raises a few questions.

First of all, Hawkeye is a Christmas story; and the final scene of No Way Home shows Spidey sporting his new suit in New York City during the holidays.

Knowing now that Doctor Strange 2 takes place before Hawkeye, is it possible that the ending of No Way Home occurred post-Multiverse of Madness?

If this proves to be the case, this means Multiverse of Madness happened before Peter Parker moved into that New York City apartment and took a swing in his new suit through the snow. It will definitely be interesting to see where the Spider-Man threequel will fall in the chronological timeline when it eventually comes to Disney+.

Also, since Doctor Strange did reference the events of No Way Home in Multiverse of Madness, this newly confirmed timeline once again begs the question of why Marvel heroes have yet to address what happened in Eternals.

At the end of the film, the Celestial Arishem seemingly split the atmosphere and took Sersi, as well as several other Eternals, in order to judge mankind. Dane Whitman, as well as others, saw this happen.

One would think that such an occurrence would be considered an Avengers-level threat. This is why it's odd that Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and now Doctor Strange have never referenced it; but hopefully, that timeline issue will be resolved in future stories.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to stream on Disney+.