Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 Disney+
By Savannah Sanders

Even though the MCU is deep into Phase 4, Marvel series and big-screen films aren't always released in chronological order. To know what events occurred when, Disney+ has become the Marvel fan's definitive source of the MCU's own Sacred Timeline; and due to a number of new additions to the streamer, as well as the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the chronology has shifted more than once in recent weeks.

While Ms. Marvel's debut on Disney+ confirmed that her series is the latest to occur within the MCU, Doctor Strange's slot in the timeline shifted when Spider-Man: Homecoming was released on Disney+ UK

The fact that Peter Parker's solo film happened before Doctor Strange's own was interesting as it paralleled the release order of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which led into Doctor Strange 2.

However, now that Multiverse of Madness has arrived on Disney+, its placement on the timeline has raised a few new questions.

When Is Doctor Strange 2 Set on the MCU Timeline?

Doctor Strange 2 MCU
Marvel

With the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+, the streamer's Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order now shows the Doctor Strange sequel taking place after Eternals and before Hawkeye

According to Disney+, Doctor Strange 2 is now the twenty-ninth project within the MCU. 

MCU Timeline
Disney+

The updated timeline order of Marvel Studios movies and Disney+ series is as follows:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. Thor
  6. The Avengers
  7. Thor: The Dark World
  8. Iron Man 3
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  12. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  13. Ant-Man
  14. Captain America: Civil War
  15. Black Widow
  16. Black Panther
  17. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  18. Doctor Strange
  19. Thor: Ragnarok
  20. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  21. Avengers: Infinity War
  22. Avengers: Endgame
  23. Loki
  24. What If...?
  25. WandaVision
  26. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  27. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  28. Eternals
  29. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  30. Hawkeye
  31. Moon Knight
  32. Ms. Marvel

The only films or shows excluded from this list include The Incredible HulkSpider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider: No Way Home.

Did Doctor Strange 2 Occur During Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Given their Multiversal themes, most Marvel fans believed that Spider-Man: No Way Home led directly into Doctor Strange 2; and granted, that may still be the case. However, now knowing that Multiverse of Madness happened before Hawkeye raises a few questions.

First of all, Hawkeye is a Christmas story; and the final scene of No Way Home shows Spidey sporting his new suit in New York City during the holidays. 

Knowing now that Doctor Strange 2 takes place before Hawkeye, is it possible that the ending of No Way Home occurred post-Multiverse of Madness

If this proves to be the case, this means Multiverse of Madness happened before Peter Parker moved into that New York City apartment and took a swing in his new suit through the snow. It will definitely be interesting to see where the Spider-Man threequel will fall in the chronological timeline when it eventually comes to Disney+.

Also, since Doctor Strange did reference the events of No Way Home in Multiverse of Madness, this newly confirmed timeline once again begs the question of why Marvel heroes have yet to address what happened in Eternals

At the end of the film, the Celestial Arishem seemingly split the atmosphere and took Sersi, as well as several other Eternals, in order to judge mankind. Dane Whitman, as well as others, saw this happen.

One would think that such an occurrence would be considered an Avengers-level threat. This is why it's odd that Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and now Doctor Strange have never referenced it; but hopefully, that timeline issue will be resolved in future stories.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to stream on Disney+.

