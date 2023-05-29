She-Hulk's MCU Timeline Placement FINALLY Gets Confirmed by Marvel

A new MCU timeline book set to be released in October shed some light on exactly where the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fall in the MCU.

Marvel’s most recent Disney+ series She-Hulk wrapped up last fall. The show followed Bruce Banner’s cousin Jen Walters as she navigated her professional and personal lives while also being 6 foot 7 and green.

The story took place after the five-year blip first shown in Avengers: Endgame, although no hard dates were given in the dialogue.

She-Hulk Said To Begin a Year Post-Blip

According to recently released sample pages from Dorling Kindersley‘s Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, the Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts in the year 2024 and concludes in 2025.

Dorling Kindersley

So, a late 2024 placement would put She-Hulk at about one year after the Blip ended and Bruce used the six Infinity Stones to bring everyone back, as seen in Avengers: Endgame. Banner’s snap occurred in around October 2023.

Per the publisher’s description of the timeline book, it was “created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios“ to ensure its authenticity.

2024 Was an Eventful Year for the MCU

Despite not having yet occurred on the real-world calendar, the year 2024 was packed with a lot of stories in addition to a portion of She-Hulk.

After Banner snaps his fingers in late 2023, his arm was damaged by the power of the Stones. This is why, in Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, he was seen in human form with his arm still in a sling.

Shang-Chi is basically all but confirmed to be set in April 2024 due to references to the Chinese Quingming Festival, which occurs in that month.

Marc Spector and Steven Grant learned to reconcile all the facets of their personalities while embroiled in a conflict with Arthur Harrow this year as well. Fan estimates have placed Moon Knight in mid-2024.

Additionally, Stephen Strange is forced to contend with the Scarlet Witch and travel the Multiverse around Fall 2024, as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It should be noted that many knowledgeable fans (Such as a forensic chronologist named Dakota, who makes comprehensive timeline breakdown videos under the handle Geekritique) have actually settled on She-Hulk‘s time setting as Summer 2025.

It remains to be seen if Dorling Kindersley’s book contains any more elements that don’t align with the meticulously researched and long-held beliefs of the fanbase.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline will be available for purchase on October 24.